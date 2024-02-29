Titan International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Performance

FY 2023 Results Highlighted by Buoyant Margins and Strong Free Cash Flow

Transformative Acquisition of Carlstar Group LLC. ("Carlstar") Expected to Add Strategic Diversification of Customer Base, Product Line, Manufacturing and Distribution

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

"One of our primary long-term objectives has been to structure Titan to deliver consistent, strong, bottom-line results, while serving our customers throughout various market cycles. Recall that 2022 was an excellent year for top-line sales as agricultural equipment dealers ramped up inventory in order to ensure they could satisfy expected farmer demand. While Titan certainly enjoyed that environment, as we moved into 2023 it also became clear that the aggressive inventory build in 2022 resulted in reduced demand in 2023 as OEMs worked down excess inventory. Despite this dynamic and its impact on our sales, we were able to report full year gross margins that were up slightly from 2022. We were also able to report record Free Cash Flow of $119 million, thanks to a firm focus on margins, along with working capital management. Our ability to deliver quality bottom-line and cash flow results in the face of a robust destocking headwind is a significant achievement and I want to thank our entire One Titan team for their hard work in making that happen," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Reitz added, "As we look back through the past years, we were able to build long-term strength via product portfolio optimization, addressing non-core businesses, and an enhanced focus on new product development. In doing so, we have fortified our balance sheet by eliminating debt, and building cash and, at the same time, have been able to create value for shareholders by repurchasing shares. Now we're excited to talk about the new growth path ahead of us through the accretive acquisition of Carlstar Group. As we highlighted in the press release we issued announcing the transaction, Carlstar will further diversify our customer base and product portfolio while also adding key manufacturing and distribution assets around the world. We are really pleased that we were able to complete this acquisition at a fair valuation of approximately four times their 2023 adjusted EBITDA, using a combination of cash and stock, which will not stress our balance sheet. As noted in the acquisition announcement, Carlstar is a well-run, profitable business which is complementary to our existing business, creating avenues for incremental growth and synergies.

Mr. Reitz continued, "Now moving to market conditions within our segments, commentary from large, global agricultural equipment companies through the first two months of 2024 is consistent with what we are seeing in the field and hearing from our customers, namely that demand is somewhat soft due to declining farmer incomes. On the other hand, inventories appear to have normalized, which is a positive allowing for a more direct connection between commodity prices and equipment demand, including both new and aftermarket, as we move through the year. Over the longer term, the continued adoption of precision farming represents a positive demand driver and farmers are also increasingly cognizant of the ability of our tire technologies such as LSW to deliver meaningful additions to their bottom lines. The construction and earthmoving markets, particularly non-residential construction projects, have the tailwind of infrastructure support and the transition to clean energy is expected to support commodity prices of key inputs such as rare earth elements, which will benefit the mining segment over the long term."

Mr. Reitz continued, "Carlstar also brings us an expansive offering in outdoor power equipment, high speed trailers, and power sports within our Consumer segment. Those markets are retail-centric, where demand and market activity are subject to much different drivers than agriculture. We expect this to further solidify the margin and cash flow success we enjoyed in 2023 while also providing additional avenues for top line expansion. With the addition of Carlstar, we will have increased manufacturing flexibility and distribution channels, and the best-in-class wheel and tire lineup."

Mr, Reitz concluded, "We are excited to get to work incorporating Carlstar's operation with Titan's. Given the scope of the integration work, along with the addition of new end markets, we think it is prudent to refrain from providing financial guidance at this time. As we progress through the integration, we will look to provide financial guidance later in the year."

Financial Summary

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, were $390.2 million, compared to $509.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. Net sales change was across all segments and primarily driven by sales volume decrease caused by elevated inventory levels at our customers in the Americas, particularly OEM customers, lower levels of end customer demand in small agricultural equipment, and economic softness in Brazil. Net sales change was also impacted by negative price, primarily due to lower raw material and other input costs, most notably steel, and unfavorable foreign currency translation of -2%.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $58.3 million, compared to $76.7 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 14.9 percent of net sales for the quarter, consistent with 15.0 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. Margins were maintained as a result of lower production input costs and continued productivity initiatives across global production facilities, despite headwinds from the unfavorable impact of fixed cost absorption on lower revenue.

Selling, general, administrative, research and development (SGARD) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $35.2 million, compared to $33.3 million for the comparable prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2023, SGARD expenses of $147.5 million were up a modest 3.0% from $143.2 million the prior year due to normal inflation within the business.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, or 5.3 percent of net sales, compared to $40.9 million, or 8.0 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The change in income was primarily due to lower net sales and the net result of the items previously discussed.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

%

Increase/

(Decrease)

2023

2022

%

Increase/

(Decrease) Net sales $ 192,564

$ 274,796

(29.9) %

$ 980,537

$ 1,192,239

(17.8) % Gross profit $ 28,014

$ 37,791

(25.9) %

$ 163,026

$ 193,585

(15.8) % Profit margin 14.5 %

13.8 %

5.1 %

16.6 %

16.2 %

2.5 % Income from operations $ 14,571

$ 24,348

(40.2) %

$ 100,642

$ 130,474

(22.9) %

Net sales in the agricultural segment were $192.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $274.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The net sales change was primarily due to lower sales volumes in North and South America, which was caused by actions taken by customers primarily within the OEM channel to reduce elevated inventory levels. Additional drivers included softness in demand for small agricultural equipment and a decline in Brazilian economic activity. The change in net sales was also impacted by negative price associated with lower steel prices, and an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation of 5.1%.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

%

Increase/

(Decrease)

2023

2022

%

Increase/

(Decrease) Net sales $ 159,106

$ 195,806

(18.7) %

$ 687,758

$ 807,356

(14.8) % Gross profit $ 22,107

$ 33,137

(33.3) %

$ 110,690

$ 135,788

(18.5) % Profit margin 13.9 %

16.9 %

(17.8) %

16.1 %

16.8 %

(4.2) % Income from operations $ 8,561

$ 19,858

(56.9) %

$ 55,122

$ 79,810

(30.9) %

Net sales in the earthmoving / construction segment were $159.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $195.8 million for the comparable period in 2022. The change in earthmoving/construction sales was primarily due to decreased volume in the Americas and the undercarriage business which was caused by elevated customer inventory levels and a slowdown at construction OEM customers. In addition, the net sales change was impacted by negative price from lower raw material and other input costs. The change in net sales was partially offset by favorable impact of foreign currency translation of 1.9%.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

%

Increase/

(Decrease)

2023

2022

%

Increase/

(Decrease) Net sales $ 38,529

$ 39,164

(1.6) %

$ 153,505

$ 169,785

(9.6) % Gross profit $ 8,203

$ 5,767

42.2 %

$ 32,133

$ 31,337

2.5 % Profit margin 21.3 %

14.7 %

44.9 %

20.9 %

18.5 %

13.0 % Income from operations $ 5,197

$ 3,867

34.4 %

$ 22,380

$ 22,843

(2.0) %

Net sales in the consumer segment were $38.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $39.2 million for the comparable period in 2022. The change was due to lower sales volumes, mainly in Latin America for light utility truck tires related to softer economic conditions in the region. In addition, net sales were unfavorably impacted by negative price from lower raw material and other input costs, and foreign currency translation of 1.8%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $52.8 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $21.0 million, equal to income of $0.34 per basic and diluted share, compared to $27.7 million, equal to income of $0.44 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company utilizes adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

The Company ended 2023 with total cash and cash equivalents of $220.3 million, compared to $159.6 million at December 31, 2022. Long-term debt at December 31, 2023, was $409.2 million, compared to $414.8 million at December 31, 2022. Short-term debt was $16.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $30.9 million at December 31, 2022. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $205.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $286.0 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in net debt during 2023 was due to the increase in cash of $60.7 million and the decrease of short and long-term debt of $19.5 million.

Cash provided by operating activities increased by $18.7 million when comparing the year ended December 31, 2023 to 2022. This increase was primarily due to focused working capital management centered on collections of accounts receivable and inventory management, resulting in improvements of $70.1 million and $51.2 million, respectively. The increase was partially offset by the changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities by $55.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively.

Capital expenditures were $60.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $47.0 million for 2022. Capital expenditures represent plant equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development. The overall capital outlay for 2023 increased as the Company seeks to enhance the Company's existing facilities and manufacturing capabilities and drive plant efficiency and labor productivity gains.

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Amounts in thousands, except per share data









Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)























Net sales $ 390,199

$ 509,766

$ 1,821,800

$ 2,169,380 Cost of sales 331,875

433,071

1,515,951

1,808,670 Gross profit 58,324

76,695

305,849

360,710 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,021

30,486

134,938

132,792 Research and development expenses 3,140

2,812

12,539

10,404 Royalty expense 2,445

2,495

9,645

11,712 Income from operations 20,718

40,902

148,727

205,802 Interest expense, net (2,600)

(6,961)

(18,785)

(29,796) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (21,940)

(7,822)

(22,822)

927 Other income 219

894

2,628

25,420 Income before income taxes (3,603)

27,013

109,748

202,353 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,321)

(15,961)

26,042

23,167 Net income (1,282)

42,974

83,706

179,186 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,283

934

4,946

2,884 Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to

common shareholders $ (2,565)

$ 42,040

$ 78,760

$ 176,302















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ (.04)

$ .67

$ 1.26

$ 2.80 Diluted $ (.04)

$ .66

$ 1.25

$ 2.77 Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 61,389

62,842

62,452

63,040 Diluted 62,088

63,521

62,961

63,691

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,251

$ 159,577 Accounts receivable, net 219,145

266,758 Inventories 365,156

397,223 Prepaid and other current assets 72,229

86,070 Total current assets 876,781

909,628 Property, plant and equipment, net 321,694

296,605 Operating lease assets 11,955

8,932 Deferred income taxes 38,033

38,736 Other long-term assets 40,782

30,729 Total assets $ 1,289,245

$ 1,284,630







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 16,913

$ 30,857 Accounts payable 201,201

263,376 Other current liabilities 154,261

151,928 Total current liabilities 372,375

446,161 Long-term debt 409,178

414,761 Deferred income taxes 2,234

3,425 Other long-term liabilities 38,043

37,145 Total liabilities 821,830

901,492







Equity





Titan stockholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 66,525,269 issued at

December 2023 and 66,525,269 at December 2022) -

- Additional paid-in capital 569,065

565,546 Retained earnings 169,623

90,863 Treasury stock (at cost, 5,809,414 shares at December 2023 and 3,681,308 shares at

December 2022) (52,585)

(23,418) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (219,043)

(251,755) Total Titan stockholders' equity 467,060

381,236 Noncontrolling interests 355

1,902 Total equity 467,415

383,138 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,289,245

$ 1,284,630

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows All amounts in thousands



Twelve months ended

December 31, Cash flows from operating activities: 2023

2022 Net income $ 83,706

$ 179,186 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 42,434

42,747 Loss on sale of the Australian wheel business -

10,890 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (2,081)

(23,385) Income on indirect taxes (3,096)

(32,043) Gain on fixed asset and investment sale (644)

(216) Stock-based compensation 5,235

4,282 Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan 1,776

1,627 Foreign currency loss (gain) 19,734

2,661 (Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable 42,871

(27,201) Inventories 31,635

(19,598) Prepaid and other current assets 17,596

11,366 Other assets (2)

(1,288) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable (62,725)

(7,754) Other current liabilities 872

18,888 Other liabilities 2,039

516 Net cash provided by operating activities 179,350

160,678 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (60,799)

(46,974) Proceeds from sale of investments 2,085

9,293 Other investing activities 1,791

930 Net cash used for investing activities (56,923)

(36,751) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 6,666

88,940 Payment on debt (27,608)

(124,739) Repurchase of common stock (32,579)

(25,000) Other financing activities (2,495)

(511) Net cash used for financing activities (56,016)

(61,310) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,737)

(1,148) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 60,674

61,469 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 159,577

98,108 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 220,251

$ 159,577







Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 30,269

$ 31,604 Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 21,801

$ 24,105

Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted net income attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Titan to net income applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to

common shareholders $ (2,565)

$ 42,040

$ 78,760

$ 176,302 Adjustments:













Foreign exchange loss (gain) 21,940

7,823

22,822

(927) Loss on sale of Australian wheel business -

-

-

10,890 Proceeds from government grant -

-

-

(1,324) Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits, net of taxes (a) -

6,720

(3,096)

(15,874) Net deferred income tax benefit (b) -

(28,882)

-

(28,882) Restructuring charges 1,637

-

1,637

-















Adjusted Net income attributable to Titan and applicable

to common shareholders $ 21,012

$ 27,701

$ 100,123

$ 140,185















Adjusted income per common share:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.44

$ 1.60

$ 2.22 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.44

$ 1.59

$ 2.20















Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 61,389

62,842

62,452

63,040 Diluted 62,088

63,521

62,961

63,691

(a) The Company incurred global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI) tax during the fourth quarter associated with the income on the Brazilian indirect tax credits.

(b) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the income tax benefit was primarily driven by a $53.3 million domestic valuation allowance release offset by $25.3 million of net NOLs used in the current year.

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net Income $ (1,282)

$ 42,974

$ 83,706

$ 179,186 Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes (2,321)

(15,961)

26,042

23,167 Interest expense, excluding interest income 7,274

7,517

29,063

31,273 Depreciation and amortization 10,836

10,464

42,434

42,747 EBITDA $ 14,507

$ 44,994

$ 181,245

$ 276,373 Adjustments:













Foreign exchange loss (gain) 21,940

7,823

22,822

(927) Loss on sale of Australian wheel business -

-

-

10,890 Proceeds from government grant -

-

-

(1,324) Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits, gross -

-

(475)

(32,043) Restructuring charges 1,637

-

1,637

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,084

$ 52,817

$ 205,229

$ 252,969

The table below sets forth, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Change due to currency

translation

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

2023

2022

% Change

from 2022

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 160,352

$ 237,967

(32.6) %

$ -

- %

$ 160,352 Europe / CIS 134,265

151,901

(11.6) %

(6,869)

(4.5) %

141,134 Latin America 71,847

98,290

(26.9) %

780

0.8 %

71,067 Other International 23,735

21,608

9.8 %

(4,815)

(22.3) %

28,550

$ 390,199

$ 509,766

(23.5) %

$ (10,904)

(2.1) %

$ 401,103



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Change due to currency

translation

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

2023

2022

% Change

from 2022

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 814,676

$ 1,074,715

(24.2) %

$ -

- %

$ 814,676 Europe / CIS 558,677

577,877

(3.3) %

(17,776)

(3.1) %

576,453 Latin America 354,979

422,439

(16.0) %

(2,665)

(0.6) %

357,644 Other International 93,468

94,349

(0.9) %

(17,333)

(18.4) %

110,801

$ 1,821,800

$ 2,169,380

(16.0) %

$ (37,774)

(1.7) %

$ 1,859,574

The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022























Long-term debt $ 409,178

$ 409,747

$ 414,761

Short-term debt 16,913

17,556

30,857

Total debt $ 426,091

$ 427,303

$ 445,618

Cash and cash equivalents 220,251

211,902

159,577

Net debt $ 205,840

$ 215,401

$ 286,041



The table below provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,244

$ 58,438

$ 179,350

$ 160,678 Capital expenditures (19,319)

(14,219)

(60,799)

(46,974) Free cash flow $ 19,925

$ 44,219

$ 118,551

$ 113,704

















