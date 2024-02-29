WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.385 Per Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.385 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The distributions will be payable on April 2, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 22, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $316.8 million, or $13.63 per share, compared to $14.30 per share in 2022

Investment portfolio (1) totaling $696.2 million

STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $312.2 million

Gross investment deployments (2) of $56.9 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $54.1 million and $2.8 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

Gross investment deployments (2) of $135.5 million for the year, including new originations of $100.6 million and $34.9 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

Net investment income and core net investment income (3) of $10.6 million, or $0.456 per share, for the fourth quarter

Annual net investment income and core net investment income (3) of $42.7 million, or $1.838 per share

Annual distributions of $1.55 per share, including a special distribution of $0.07 per share

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report that WhiteHorse's core net investment income increased by nearly 15% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 and was well in excess of our regular dividend. While we marked down certain assets during the period, the investments in our existing portfolio were underwritten at modest leverage levels and are generally well-positioned to service our debt in a sustained high-interest rate environment. Additionally, our portfolio remains overwhelmingly represented by non-cyclical or lightly cyclical borrowers. While we remain cautious about prevailing economic conditions, we are seeing a continuing rebound in terms of both deal volume and quality in the lower middle markets, and our pipeline activity levels remain high with opportunities to invest in credits with compelling risk-return characteristics. The strength of the pipeline enables us to be conservative in our deal selection as repayment activity gains momentum into early 2024."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2023, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $696.2 million, compared with $760.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The portfolio as of December 31, 2023 consisted of 116 positions across 72 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 13.7% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $6.7 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 79.9% first lien secured loans, 2.3% second lien secured loans, 2.4% equity and 15.4% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.9% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in eight new portfolio companies for a total of $54.1 million, added a total of $2.8 million to existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $34.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, driven by two full realizations in JZ Capital Partners Ltd. and Aeyon LLC, two partial paydowns in JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp) and Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services) and received net repayments of $0.6 million from revolver loans.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended December 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of four new portfolio companies and one add-on investment, totaling $27.6 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash proceeds.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance invested $100.6 million across 16 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $34.9 million in existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $114.8 million for the year.

In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $74.9 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $5.5 million as well as cash proceeds of $69.4 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $107.2 million, at fair value.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of December 31, 2023, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $312.2 million, consisted of 34 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 12.4% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's net investment income was approximately $10.6 million and $42.7 million, compared with approximately $11.1 million and $37.3 million for the same periods in the prior year, representing a decrease of approximately 4.5% and an increase of 14.5%, respectively. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from interest income and the STRS JV due to an increase in base rates. This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense, due to higher base rates, higher incentive fees from higher pre-incentive fee net investment income, partially offset by lower management fees due to lower average assets as compared to the same period in the prior year. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 15.4%.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, core net investment income(3) was $10.6 million and $42.7 million, or $0.456 per share and $1.838 per share, respectively, compared with $11.1 million and $35.5 million, or $0.476 per share and $1.526 per share, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $7.2 million and $22.3 million, respectively. This compares with the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $12.3 million and $21.6 million, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to markdowns on American Crafts, LC and Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC).

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $3.4 million and $20.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively which compares with a net decrease of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $15.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $316.8 million, or $13.63 per share, as of December 31, 2023, compared with $322.3 million, or $13.87 per share, as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $332.4 million, or $14.30 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $24.5 million, compared with $29.8 million as of September 30, 2023, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2023, the Company also had $138.5 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.385 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The distributions will be payable on April 2, 2024 to stockholders of record as of March 22, 2024.

On November 9, 2023, the Company declared a distribution of $0.385 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, consistent with distributions declared for the forty-fifth consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2023.

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $60 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.hig.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $107.2 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

(4) Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):







































December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share













Amounts











Amounts

Net investment income

$ 10,604



$ 0.456



$ 11,074



$ 0.476

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



-





-





-





-

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 10,604



$ 0.456



$ 11,074



$ 0.476



The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):







































December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share













Amounts











Amounts

Net investment income

$ 42,713



$ 1.838



$ 37,258



$ 1.604

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



-





-





(1,803)





(0.078)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 42,713



$ 1.838



$ 35,455



$ 1.526



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)



















December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022













Assets











Investments, at fair value











Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 577,798

$ 650,535 Non-controlled affiliate company investments



5,422



9,533 Controlled affiliate company investments



112,948



100,160 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $740,021 and $782,429, respectively)



696,168



760,228 Cash and cash equivalents



10,749



9,508 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



12,527



14,683 Restricted foreign currency (cost of $1,231 and $2,066, respectively)



1,211



2,073 Interest and dividend receivable



8,149



7,814 Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



343



283 Escrow receivable



393



711 Prepaid expenses and other receivables



1,211



1,174 Total assets

$ 730,751

$ 796,474













Liabilities











Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,564 and $4,718, respectively)

$ 386,448

$ 440,427 Distributions payable



8,949



8,251 Management fees payable



3,595



3,860 Incentive fees payable



10,470



5,618 Interest payable



2,069



2,774 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



2,089



2,329 Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



316



825 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts



43



3 Total liabilities

$ 413,979

$ 464,087













Commitments and contingencies

























Net assets











Common stock, 23,243,088 and 23,243,088 shares issued and outstanding, par value

$0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized



23



23 Paid-in capital in excess of par



338,275



339,240 Accumulated earnings (losses)



(21,526)



(6,876) Total net assets



316,772



332,387 Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 730,751

$ 796,474 Number of shares outstanding



23,243,088



23,243,088 Net asset value per share

$ 13.63

$ 14.30

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Year ended December 31,







2023



2022



2021 Investment income



















From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



















Interest income



$ 78,493

$ 67,617

$ 59,845 Payment-in-kind income





3,960



2,114



- Fee income





2,966



3,474



2,621 Dividend income





450



300



273 From non-controlled affiliate company investments



















Interest income





-



13



- Payment-in-kind income





314



326



- Dividend income





84



321



1,190 From controlled affiliate company investments



















Interest income





9,488



6,385



3,307 Payment-in-kind income





1,347



-



- Dividend income





6,158



6,977



4,907 Total investment income





103,260



87,527



72,143 Expenses



















Interest expense





29,915



21,940



16,594 Base management fees





14,684



15,600



13,975 Performance-based incentive fees





10,678



7,059



7,524 Administrative service fees





683



683



683 General and administrative expenses





3,622



3,963



3,572 Total expenses





59,582



49,245



42,348 Net investment income before excise tax





43,678



38,282



29,795 Excise tax





965



1,024



1,004 Net investment income after excise tax





42,713



37,258



28,791





















Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions



















Net realized gains (losses)



















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





309



(15,683)



7,994 Non-controlled affiliate company investments





(339)



1,725



562 Foreign currency transactions





950



(310)



262 Foreign currency forward contracts





27



-



(3) Net realized gains (losses)





947



(14,268)



8,815 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



















Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments





(7,871)



(3,505)



(9,501) Non-controlled affiliate company investments





(5,608)



(5,239)



1,187 Controlled affiliate company investments





(8,490)



(447)



708 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies





(1,239)



1,887



94 Foreign currency forward contracts





(40)



(3)



- Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)





(23,248)



(7,307)



(7,512) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions





(22,301)



(21,575)



1,303 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations



$ 20,412

$ 15,683

$ 30,094





















Per Common Share Data



















Basic and diluted earnings per common share



$ 0.88

$ 0.68

$ 1.42 Dividends and distributions declared per common share



$ 1.55

$ 1.47

$ 1.56 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding





23,243,088



23,229,552



21,150,168

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments December 31, 2023 (in thousands)



















































Issuer

Investment Type(1)

Floor

Reference

Rate(2)

Spread

Above

Index

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Debt Investments

















































Advertising

















































M&M OpCo. LLC (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.45 %

04/07/23

04/09/29

4,726

$ 4,602

$ 4,580

1.4 % M&M OpCo. LLC (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.45 %

04/07/23

04/09/29

-



-



(1)

-







































4,602



4,579

1.4

Air Freight & Logistics

















































Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds

International, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.46 %

12/16/22

12/18/28

4,804



4,685



4,738

1.5

Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds

International, Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.46 %

12/16/22

12/18/28

-



-



7

-

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71% (11.96%

Cash + 0.75% PIK)

07/12/21

07/12/26

9,989



9,888



8,790

2.8

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71% (11.96%

Cash + 0.75% PIK)

07/12/21

07/12/26

473



468



338

0.1

Transervice Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Transervice Logistics, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

2.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96 %

06/29/23

06/29/28

8,888



8,648



8,743

2.8







































23,689



22,616

7.2

Alternative Carriers

















































Patagonia Holdco LLC (d/b/a Lumen LATAM)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

5.75 %

11.12 %

08/05/22

08/01/29

14,442



12,357



13,191

4.2







































12,357



13,191

4.2

Application Software

















































Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

5.25 %

10.88 %

08/29/22

05/08/28

3,066



2,675



2,269

0.7

Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

9.00 %

14.64 %

05/03/21

05/07/29

15,000



14,699



9,744

3.1

MBS Highway, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.18 %

10/13/22

10/13/27

9,381



9,204



9,089

2.9

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.45 %

06/14/19

02/27/24

3,148



3,148



3,113

1.0

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)?7??¹²?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

6.84 %

12.78 %

06/14/19

02/27/24

271



271



268

0.1

UserZoom Technologies, Inc. (d/b/a UserZoom, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.99 %

01/12/23

04/05/29

9,819



9,570



9,719

3.2







































39,567



34,202

11.0

Automotive Retail

















































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)?¹²?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

7.48 %

13.09 %

02/16/18

12/31/24

12,407



12,391



12,407

3.9







































12,391



12,407

3.9

Broadcasting

















































Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.46 %

12/30/21

12/30/26

7,418



7,329



7,246

2.3

Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.46 %

12/30/21

12/30/26

-



-



(3)

-







































7,329



7,243

2.3

Broadline Retail

















































BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

9.50 %

14.96% (13.96%

Cash + 1.00% PIK)

08/28/20

08/28/25

12,891



12,787



12,818

4.1

BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

9.50 %

14.96% (13.96%

Cash + 1.00% PIK)

12/02/21

08/28/25

2,628



2,606



2,613

0.8

Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

12/04/20

06/04/26

5,280



5,233



5,280

1.7

Potpourri Group, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

8.25 %

13.71 %

07/03/19

07/03/24

13,799



13,767



13,799

4.4







































34,393



34,510

11.0

Building Products

















































Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)?5??¹³??²³?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.50 %

11.94 %

07/27/21

07/27/27

19,624



15,472



14,810

4.7







































15,472



14,810

4.7

Cable & Satellite

















































Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96% (11.96%

Cash + 1.00% PIK)

10/28/22

06/10/24

19,267



19,237



18,997

6.0

Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96% (11.96%

Cash + 1.00% PIK)

10/28/22

06/10/24

2,000



1,989



1,972

0.6







































21,226



20,969

6.6

Commodity Chemicals

















































FGI Acquisition Corp. (d/b/a Flexitallic Group SAS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

12.00 %

10/28/19

10/29/26

16,193

$ 15,786

$ 16,110

5.1 % US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

13.28 %

12/20/22

12/20/27

5,203



5,111



5,153

1.6

US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

13.29 %

12/20/22

12/20/27

9,540



9,345



9,449

3.0







































30,242



30,712

9.7

Construction & Engineering

















































Banner Acquisition Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Banner Industries, Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.00 %

11.38 %

12/01/23

01/02/29

140



137



137

-







































137



137

-

Construction Materials

















































Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.50% (12.00%

Cash + 1.50% PIK)

12/30/20

12/30/25

7,452



7,395



6,405

2.0

Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(12)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

7.56 %

14.41% (12.91%

Cash + 1.50% PIK)

12/30/20

12/30/25

632



628



496

0.2







































8,023



6,901

2.2

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

















































Future Payment Technologies, L.P.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.25 %

13.69 %

12/23/16

12/05/25

21,665



21,582



21,480

6.8







































21,582



21,480

6.8

Distributors

















































Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.52 %

11/22/22

12/09/25

357



357



200

0.1

Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)?¹7?

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

11/22/22

01/08/26

5,171



4,915



1,601

0.5

Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)

First Lien Secured Bridge Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

14.00 %

19.46% (13.46%

Cash + 6.00% PIK)

12/22/23

12/22/25

1,464



1,420



1,420

0.4

Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71 %

12/22/23

12/22/28

9,490



9,254



9,254

2.9

Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71 %

12/22/23

12/22/28

-



-



-

-

Midwest Texas Tea CA, LLC (d/b/a US Petroleum Partners, LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71 %

12/22/23

12/22/28

-



-



-

-







































15,946



12,475

3.9

Diversified Chemicals

















































Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

5.75 %

11.28 %

11/16/21

12/01/26

7,840



7,587



7,215

2.3

Chase Products Co. (f/k/a Starco)?6??²¹?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

N/A

N/A

12.00 %

12.00% PIK

03/16/23

03/16/28

2,962



2,962



2,793

0.9







































10,549



10,008

3.2

Diversified Support Services

















































NNA Services, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.25 %

08/27/21

08/27/26

9,417



9,354



9,293

2.9







































9,354



9,293

2.9

Education Services

















































EducationDynamics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.46% (11.96%

Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

12,784



12,647



12,407

4.0

EducationDynamics, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.46% (11.96%

Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

-



-



(22)

-

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)

Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan

N/A

N/A

4.00 %

4.00 %

09/15/21

03/15/27

167



167



167

0.1







































12,814



12,552

4.1

Electric Utilities

















































CleanChoice Energy, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.58 %

13.14 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

15,955



15,715



15,954

5.0







































15,715



15,954

5.0

Environmental & Facilities Services

















































Branford Filtration, LLC (d/b/a Clean Solutions Group)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

11/17/23

11/17/28

11,613



11,358



11,358

3.6

Branford Filtration, LLC (d/b/a Clean Solutions Group)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

11/17/23

11/17/28

-



-



-

-

Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.25 %

12/31/21

12/31/26

11,767



11,626



11,537

3.6







































22,984



22,895

7.2

Health Care Facilities

















































Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.46 %

10/05/21

10/05/26

9,073



8,973



8,967

2.8

Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.46 %

10/05/21

10/05/26

-



-



(1)

-







































8,973



8,966

2.8

Health Care Services

















































Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71 %

10/16/19

09/25/24

5,449

$ 5,442

$ 5,449

1.7 % Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.71 %

10/16/19

09/25/24

5,090



5,089



5,090

1.6

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96% (10.71%

Cash + 2.25% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

6,400



6,348



6,400

2.0

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC?¹²?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

7.00 %

13.98% (11.73%

Cash + 2.25% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

704



698



704

0.2







































17,577



17,643

5.5

Health Care Supplies

















































ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group,

LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.01 %

02/23/22

02/23/28

20,409



20,056



18,983

6.0







































20,056



18,983

6.0

Heavy Electrical Equipment

















































Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant

Services)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.25 %

06/25/21

06/25/26

8,804



8,712



8,782

2.8

Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant

Services)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.25 %

07/11/22

06/25/26

1,356



1,336



1,353

0.4







































10,048



10,135

3.2

Home Furnishings

















































Hollander Intermediate LLC (d/b/a Hollander Sleep Products, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

3.00 %

SOFR

10.75 %

16.22 %

09/19/22

09/21/26

4,689



4,661



4,179

1.3

Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

12.07 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

20,616



20,385



20,407

6.4

Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

12.07 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

-



-



3

-

Whitestone Home Furnishings, LLC (d/b/a Saatva, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

11/06/23

08/20/26

2,990



2,919



2,919

0.9







































27,965



27,508

8.6

Household Appliances

















































Token Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Therm-O-Disc, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

6.00 %

11.53 %

05/26/22

05/31/29

7,142



6,695



5,966

1.9







































6,695



5,966

1.9

Household Products

















































The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.21% (12.21%

Cash + 1.00% PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

11,358



11,282



10,904

3.4

The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.21% (12.21%

Cash + 1.00% PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

-



-



(31)

-







































11,282



10,873

3.4

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components

















































Project Castle, Inc. (d/b/a Material Handling Systems, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

5.50 %

10.89 %

06/09/22

06/01/29

6,027



5,536



5,364

1.7







































5,536



5,364

1.7

Interactive Media & Services

















































MSI Information Services, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

13.29 %

04/25/22

04/24/26

7,333



7,248



6,972

2.2

MSI Information Services, Inc.(7)(12)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

6.84 %

15.06 %

04/25/22

04/24/26

825



815



776

0.2







































8,063



7,748

2.4

Investment Banking & Brokerage

















































JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

02/28/19

02/28/24

3,522



3,521



3,522

1.1







































3,521



3,522

1.1

IT Consulting & Other Services

















































ATSG, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

12.04 %

11/12/21

11/12/26

3,785



3,741



3,745

1.2







































3,741



3,745

1.2

Leisure Facilities

















































Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)?¹5??¹6?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.49 %

12.02 %

09/06/19

09/06/24

9,441

$ 9,375

$ 9,347

3.0 % Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)?¹5??¹6?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.37 %

11.90 %

09/06/19

09/06/24

4,650



4,631



4,603

1.5

Lift Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96 %

06/29/20

06/29/25

5,518



5,492



5,457

1.7

Lift Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% PIK

06/29/20

06/29/25

1,450



1,441



1,406

0.4

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)???

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% PIK

06/29/20

N/A

1,657



1,654



1,623

0.5







































22,593



22,436

7.1

Leisure Products

















































Playmonster Group LLC?6??¹??

Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.37% PIK

12/09/22

06/08/26

1,140



1,118



1,015

0.3

Playmonster Group LLC?6??¹7??¹??

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

9.00 %

14.53% PIK

01/24/22

06/08/26

4,232



3,661



1,363

0.4

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.00 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

10,346



10,098



10,346

3.3

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.00 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

-



-



14

-







































14,877



12,738

4.0

Life Sciences Tools & Services

















































LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.47 %

11/23/21

12/16/29

5,000



4,944



4,901

1.5







































4,944



4,901

1.5

Office Services & Supplies

















































American Crafts, LC?¹4??²°?

Super Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.96% PIK

07/25/23

05/28/26

1,903



1,903



1,878

0.6

American Crafts, LC?¹4??²°?

Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.96% PIK

12/22/22

05/28/26

5,105



5,105



3,226

1.0

American Crafts, LC?¹4??¹7??²°?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.96% PIK

05/28/21

05/28/26

9,441



8,720



553

0.2

American Crafts, LC?¹4??¹7??²°?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.96% PIK

01/25/22

05/28/26

1,585



1,458



93

-

Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.21 %

04/12/19

04/12/24

10,947



10,931



10,947

3.5

Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

6.75 %

12.21 %

08/17/21

04/12/24

4,556



4,545



4,556

1.4







































32,662



21,253

6.7

Real Estate Development

















































StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.00 %

11/04/22

11/04/27

4,606



4,518



4,606

1.5

StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

13.00 %

11/04/22

11/04/27

5,545



5,466



5,633

1.8







































9,984



10,239

3.3

Real Estate Operating Companies

















































Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

5,121



5,001



5,077

1.6

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

741



729



745

0.2

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.96 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

251



245



258

0.1







































5,975



6,080

1.9

Research & Consulting Services

















































ALM Media, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.00 %

11.50 %

11/25/19

11/25/24

12,600



12,555



12,517

4.0

Barrett Purchaser LLC (d/b/a SIB Development and Consulting,

Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

6.00 %

11.36 %

11/21/23

11/21/29

3,654



3,564



3,564

1.1

Barrett Purchaser LLC (d/b/a SIB Development and Consulting,

Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

6.00 %

11.36 %

11/21/23

11/21/29

-



-



-

-

Barrett Purchaser LLC (d/b/a SIB Development and Consulting,

Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

6.00 %

11.36 %

11/21/23

11/21/28

-



-



-

-







































16,119



16,081

5.1

Specialized Consumer Services

















































Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction

Services, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.96 %

11/16/21

11/16/27

11,668



11,517



11,496

3.6

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

12.11 %

09/30/21

09/30/26

11,404



11,279



11,404

3.6

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

12.11 %

09/30/21

09/30/26

-



-



8

-







































22,796



22,908

7.2

Specialized Finance

















































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(7)(9)(14)(18)

Subordinated Note

N/A

SOFR

6.50 %

11.85 %

07/19/19

N/A

84,416



84,416



84,416

26.6







































84,416



84,416

26.6

Systems Software

















































Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC?¹7?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

13.21% PIK

03/16/21

03/16/27

21,613

$ 19,568

$ 10,477

3.3 % Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC

Priority First Lien Secured Delayed Draw

Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

13.46% PIK

07/14/23

03/16/27

1,078



1,050



1,046

0.3







































20,618



11,523

3.6

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

















































Telestream Holdings Corporation

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

11.75 %

17.28 %

10/15/20

10/15/25

15,763



15,580



15,522

4.9

Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

11.75 %

17.21 %

10/15/20

10/15/25

1,242



1,228



1,223

0.4







































16,808



16,745

5.3





















































Total Debt Investments

































$ 693,621

$ 656,707

207.4 %



















































Equity Investments(22)

















































Advertising

















































Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)?4?

Class A LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/15/21

N/A

200

$ 287

$ 411

0.1 % Merriman Holdings LP (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)?4?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

04/07/23

N/A

327



333



295

0.1







































620



706

0.2

Air Freight & Logistics

















































Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)?4?

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/12/21

N/A

1,250



1,250



-

-







































1,250



-

-

Broadline Retail

















































BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQGuys)?4?

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

08/28/20

N/A

1,100



1,100



1,330

0.4

Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)?4?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

8.00 %

8.00% PIK

12/04/20

N/A

600



514



832

0.3







































1,614



2,162

0.7

Building Products

















































PFB Holding Company, LLC (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?4??¹³?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/17/21

N/A

1



423



1,053

0.3







































423



1,053

0.3

Construction & Engineering

















































Sterling Pure Blocker, LLC (d/b/a Banner Industries, Inc.)?4?

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/01/23

N/A

404



404



404

0.1







































404



404

0.1

Diversified Chemicals

















































Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?4??6??²¹?

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

03/16/23

N/A

-



-



-

-

Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?4??6??8??²¹?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

14.00% PIK

03/16/23

N/A

-



4,537



251

0.1







































4,537



251

0.1

Diversified Financial Services

















































SFS Global Holding Company (d/b/a Sigue Corporation)?4?

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

-



-



-

-

Sigue Corporation(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

22



2,890



3,472

1.1







































2,890



3,472

1.1

Diversified Support Services

















































Quest Events, LLC(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

N/A

317



360



305

0.1

ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)

Common A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

N/A

149



7



9

-







































367



314

0.1

Education Services

















































Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)?4?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

12.00 %

12.00 %

09/15/21

N/A

167



167



18

-







































167



18

-

Environmental & Facilities Services

















































BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings

LLC)?4?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/29/21

N/A

83



825



983

0.3







































825



983

0.3

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components

















































BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)?4?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

02/01/22

N/A

733



788



1,053

0.3







































788



1,053

0.3

Interactive Media & Services

















































What If Media Group, LLC(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/02/21

N/A

851

$ 851

$ 1,615

0.5 %





































851



1,615

0.5

IT Consulting & Other Services

















































CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)?4?

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/04/21

N/A

1,068



1,116



1,715

0.5

Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)?4?

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/31/20

N/A

496



496



683

0.2

Vistria Blocked MGT Investor, LP (d/b/a MGT Consulting

Group)?4?

Series A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

04/10/23

N/A

-



314



406

0.1







































1,926



2,804

0.8

Leisure Facilities

















































Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)?4?

Class A Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

2



1,941



130

-

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)?4?

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

1



793



53

-







































2,734



183

-

Leisure Products

















































Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group

LLC)?4??6??8??¹??

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

14.00 %

14.00% PIK

01/24/22

N/A

36



3,600



-

-

Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group

LLC)?4??6??¹??

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

01/24/22

N/A

72



460



-

-







































4,060



-

-

Office Services & Supplies

















































American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts, LC)?4??¹4??²°?

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/22/22

12/22/32

-



-



-

-

New American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts, LC)?4??¹4??²°?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

03/16/23

N/A

1



-



-

-







































-



-

-

Paper & Plastic Packaging Products & Materials

















































Max Solutions Inc.(4)

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/29/22

N/A

4



400



179

0.1







































400



179

0.1

Real Estate Operating Companies

















































Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?4??8?

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

8.00% PIK

12/02/22

N/A

200



200



218

0.1

Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?4?

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/02/22

N/A

400



400



241

0.1







































600



459

0.2

Specialized Consumer Services

















































Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction

Services, Inc.)?4??8?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

10.00 %

10.00% PIK

11/16/21

N/A

15



840



1,023

0.3







































840



1,023

0.3

Specialized Finance

















































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(7)(14)(18)

LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/19/19

N/A

21,104



21,104



22,782

7.2







































21,104



22,782

7.2





















































Total Equity Investments

































$ 46,400

$ 39,461

12.3 %



















































Total Investments

































$ 740,021

$ 696,168

219.7 %

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Forward Currency Contracts

































Counterparty

Currency to be sold

Currency to be purchased

Settlement date

Unrealized

appreciation

Unrealized

depreciation Morgan Stanley

C$ 1,253 CAD

$ 903 USD

2/7/24

$ -

$ (43) Total





















$ -

$ (43)

(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR" or "S"), the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), the Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA"), or the U.S. Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P") which may reset monthly, quarterly or semiannually.



(3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.



(4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.



(5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 83.3% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.



(6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.



(7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2023.



(8) Preferred equity investment is a non-income producing security.



(9) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.



(10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 219.7% of the Company's net assets or 95.3% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.



(11) The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.



(12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to P and a different base rate, SOFR, SONIA or CDOR.



(13) Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars.



(14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.



(15) Investment is structured as a unitranche loan in which the Company may receive additional interest on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(16) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.



(17) The investment is on non-accrual status.



(18) On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.



(19) On January 24, 2022, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and PlayMonster LLC, the Company's first lien secured term loan and delayed draw loan investments to PlayMonster LLC were converted into a new first lien secured term loan, preferred stock and common stock of Playmonster Group LLC.



(20) In March 2023, as a result of a restructuring agreement between the Company and American Crafts, LC, the Company's investments are controlled affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act.



(21) In March 2023, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Sklar Holdings, Inc (d/b/a Starco), the Company's first lien secured term loan investment was converted into a new first lien secured term loan to Chase Products Co. (f/k/a Starco) and preferred units and common units of Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco).



(22) Ownership of certain equity investments may occur through a holding company or partnership.



(23) The issuer is domiciled in Canada.

