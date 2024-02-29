Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Unveils the Brick 87 - Keyboard With a Stackable Block Bar and Creative Thumb Scroll Control

Epomaker is delighted to bring out their highly playable mechanical keyboard, Brick 87

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Sparing no effort in creating the cutting-edge mechanical keyboard for keyboard enthusiasts, Epomaker proudly presents the Brick 87.





TKL layout With Stackable Block Bar

In hopes of bringing better typing and visual experience to keyboard enthusiasts, the Epomaker Brick 87 features a concept of combining fun with a mechanical keyboard. To make the keyboard a perfect amalgamation of functionality and practicality, the TKL layout of Brick 87 conserves desk space without compromising usability. Users can now revel in an uncluttered and efficient workspace, fostering productivity and creativity. The Brick 87 was designed in a special angle, making it distinctive in the keyboard market. With the stackable block bar on the top, DIYers can put various blocks on it as decoration for the keyboard. Each Brick 87 will become unique and distinguished.

Special Thumb Scroll Control for Media and RGB lights

In the realm of modern custom keyboards, a media control knob has become commonplace. However, Epomaker is consistently dedicated to pushing beyond the ordinary and transcending product constraints. Epomaker has made a breakthrough on Brick 87, the scroll thumb control. Unlike other mechanical keyboards featuring a rotary knob on the top right or left corner, the scroll control on Brick 87 was an ergonomic feature that allows for easy scrolling and navigation, enhancing the overall usability and efficiency of the keyboard. With a slight thumb scroll, media volume and RGB brightness can be controlled conveniently. Furthermore, with Epomaker software, users can customize various RGB effects and lighting colors based on their preferences and reprogram the keyboard.

Hot-swappable PCB with Mechanical Switches

For a customized mechanical keyboard, a hot-swappable PCB is the indispensable part. The Brick 87, though in a unique outlook, is equipped with a hot-swappable PCB that supports both 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches. Customizable means to save users from worrying about soldering issues. This ensures users can have a customizable typing experience and the flexibility to experiment with different switch types. Harnessing the unique design, Brick 87 aims to elevate the typing experience to a new level.

Triple-Mode Connection with 3000 mAh Battery

Engineered with durability in mind, Epomaker Brick 87 boasts triple-mode connectivity - including wired USB, wireless Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz - providing seamless compatibility across a myriad of devices. Under Bluetooth connection, the keyboard can connect up to three devices at the same time. The keyboard is compatible with Windows and Mac OS systems and can be effortlessly switched across them. Eradicating concerns of constant recharging for extended periods of work and play with the 3000 mAh Battery.

Price and Availability

Epomaker Brick 87 has been released on Epomaker's official website now and the price is $99.99, a budget keyboard with the highly-playable function mentioned above.

