Roomer Travel: PC Magazine Ranks Roomer Among Best Travel Apps for 3rd Year

Roomer Travel Recognized Alongside Industry Leaders Like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Google

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Roomer, a premier marketplace for selling prepaid hotel rooms at significant discounts, has been named one of the best travel apps for 2024 by PC Magazine for the third consecutive year. This accolade underscores Roomer's commitment to providing value-conscious travelers with cost-effective solutions, especially amidst rising inflation and travel costs.

Recognized for Excellence

Earning this prestigious recognition for the third year in a row, Roomer continues to stand out by enabling travelers to maximize their budgets. Through Roomer, users can access outstanding properties worldwide at discounted rates, offering a beacon of affordability and accessibility in the travel industry.

PC Magazine's Endorsement

PC Magazine lauds Roomer for its exceptional value to travelers, highlighting its dual benefit: allowing users to recoup costs from canceled prepaid reservations and purchase hotel stays at discounted prices. "Roomer can help you recoup money that might otherwise be lost," the magazine states, "and it can save you money if you buy a hotel reservation at a discount from someone who can't use it."

Innovative Platform

Roomer's intuitive app and website make it easy for users to find and purchase available prepaid hotel rooms at reduced rates. For those needing to cancel a prepaid reservation, Roomer offers a seamless way to sell their booking, recovering part of their investment.

A Commitment to Enhancing Travel

Gon Ben David, Roomer's CEO, reflects on the company's mission: "At Roomer, we believe travel should bring joy, not stress. Our platform is designed to create win-win situations for buyers and sellers alike. Being recognized by PC Magazine for the third year underscores our dedication to improving the travel experience."

Looking Ahead

Roomer is excited to announce upcoming features that promise to revolutionize the online booking experience. "These new enhancements will provide consumers with an even more engaging way to select their travel destinations and accommodations," says Ben David. "We're thrilled to continue innovating and enhancing the travel ecosystem for consumers worldwide."

To discover more about Roomer Travel and how it can transform your travel planning, visit www.roomertravel.com

Contact Information

Rivka Golding

VP Operations

rivka@roomertravel.com

4157124653

