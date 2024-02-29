The Center for Sales Strategy Announces the Acquisition of Robertson Lowstuter

Robertson Lowstuter, an Industry Leader in Executive Development, Coaching, and Transition Services, joins The Center for Sales Strategy Portfolio of Brands - Helping Organizations Achieve Total Revenue Performance

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), a total revenue performance company, announces the acquisition of Robertson Lowstuter (R|L), an industry-leading executive coaching firm renowned for its success in guiding executives to achieve peak performance by increasing their productivity, profitability, and effectiveness.

Robertson Lowstuter by The Center for Sales Strategy

Robertson Lowstuter Logo

"This represents a historic milestone for both of our companies as we unite to forge a powerful synergy of talent, expertise, and innovation," said Matt Sunshine, CEO at CSS. "As a firm dedicated to helping organizations improve revenue performance, I'm excited to incorporate Robertson Lowstuter and its remarkable history of achievements into our portfolio of brands thereby expanding the avenues through which we can serve our valued clients."

CSS has over 40 years of expertise in facilitating business growth and operates as a total revenue performance company - playing a pivotal role in improving organizations' revenue performance. "With the addition of R|L, we have expanded our capabilities and the positive impact we can make on the organizations we serve," said Sunshine.

R|L will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSS, led by Matt Sunshine as its CEO, and will continue business under the name of Robertson Lowstuter. The full team and services will stay in place, and Carolyn Lowstuter will continue on for 12 months to ensure a seamless transition in company leadership to Sunshine.

"We could not think of a better firm than The Center for Sales Strategy with its sales consultancy, along with LeadG2 and Up Your Culture, to bolster and broaden Robertson Lowstuter's capabilities of guiding clients on their transformative journeys of engagement, culture, and connection to purpose," said Carolyn Lowstuter, former President & CEO of R|L. "As long-standing trusted partners to the C-Suite, CSS and R|L have both had a solutions-oriented bent, anchoring and accelerating clients in their drive toward revenue performance."

About The Center for the Sales Strategy

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) has grown to serve hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including broadcast, print, and digital media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. In its 40th year, CSS is focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, its sales performance division, Up Your Culture, its employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, its executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve total revenue performance. To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit TotalRevenuePerformance.com.

