Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (Formerly BnSellit Technology Inc.) (the "Corporation" or "Metaguest") is pleased to announce that its monthly subscription sales and experience bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $138,232 which is a 36% increase over the third quarter of 2023. Sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased to $339,986 as compared to $9,544 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Quarterly sales increased during 2023 from $27,411 in Q1-2023 to $72,945 in Q2-2023 to $101,578 in Q3-2023 and to $138,052 in Q4-2023. Metaguest earns its revenue through recurring monthly subscription fees, paid by local businesses, which allows guests access to their offerings when visiting a partner hotel. In addition, Metaguest receives commission revenue on experience sales booked through its partners, Tiqets International and Viator.

"In 2023, Metaguest underwent a significant transformation, shifting from a conventional technology platform utilizing established development environments to an advanced AI platform that spearheaded our research and fostered groundbreaking innovation. This proprietary innovation proved highly effective in the hospitality sector, evidenced by a substantial revenue surge from April to December 2023. The positive revenue impact of the Metaguest AI platform persists into January 2024, and we expect to see continued revenue growth as we expand our hotel portfolio," said Tony Comparelli, CEO.

Metaguest is also pleased to announce that sales and experience bookings for January 2024 grew significantly and was its highest month ever at $80,730.

"So far in 2024, we have started to increase our market share in New York and Florida. As we grow the Metaguest team, we look forward to expanding our outreach into key travel destinations in the United States," said Colin Keddy, President.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

