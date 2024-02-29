ECD Automotive Design Flexes Manufacturing Muscle: Hits the Road to Bring Design Experience and Bespoke Vehicles to Clients' Backyards

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, hits the road to bring its one-of-a-kind vehicles and design experience directly to customers.

Despite its rapid growth over a decade, ECD Automotive Design is well positioned to take on additional manufacturing volume due to manufacturing efficiencies, increased capacity and NASDAQ (ECDA) listing. As a client focused company, ECD is making the investment to bring its bespoke experience to coast-to-coast locations. The company is taking the show on the road and bringing with it some beautiful one-of-a-kind Defenders, Range Rovers, and Jaguar E-Types, along with its custom Mobile Design Studio. The Mobile Design Studio allows clients to see custom options first hand such as upholstery, wheels, steering wheels, gauges, seats, etc. as well as utilize the industry leading vehicle configurator, while consulting with one of the company's onsite designers.

"As our demand continues to increase, so does the need to take our product to the client and allow them to see the customization options and craftmanship of our vehicles more conveniently than visiting our Floria location, so we are taking the showroom to their backyard," said Tom Humble, CXO and Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design. "Our values have always placed the customer first and we are now excited to be able to enhance that experience by taking the experience nationwide to where our customers are."

Upcoming Events

The 2024 event calendar is continuing to grow and ECD will be bringing one-of-a-kind vehicles and its Mobile Design Studio coast-to-coast. Some of the notable events coming soon include:

March 2-3: Amelia Island, FL: Amelia Concours d'Elegance

March 8-9: Seattle, WA: Seattle Collector Car Garage
To schedule a test drive: Click Here

March 17-19: Palm Beach, FL - New Product unveiling and customer test drives
To schedule a test drive: Click Here

March 20-22: Palm Beach, FL - MEDIA EVENT: Beach Runner, New Product Launch
Private Event at the ECD Auto Design House in West Palm Beach. The event will include additional one-of-a-kind vehicles and a tour of Mobile Design Studio.
Media Contact: Mike Whittaker at [email protected] to be one of the first media to experience and test drive the Beach Runner as well as other bespoke vehicles.

March 20 - 24: Palm Beach, FL - Palm Beach International Boat Show

August 15-18: Pebble Beach, CA - Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

