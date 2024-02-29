Bernreuter Research says the volume of polysilicon shipments into China dropped 28. 5% year on year in 2023 to the lowest level since 2011. It predicts that imports could fall by another 40% this year. Polysilicon imports into China have fallen to their lowest level since 2011, according to analysis from Bernreuter Research. The research group used Chinese customs statistics to calculate that imports of the feedstock for solar cells and semiconductors fell by 28. 5% from 88,093 metric tons (MT) in 2022 to 62,965 MT in 2023. This volume is slightly less than the 64,614 MT reached in 2011. According ...

