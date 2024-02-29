ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today reported fourth quarter Revenue of $293 million, Net Loss of $22 million, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $98 million. For the full year, the company reported revenue of $1,426 million, Net Income of $39 million, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $462 million.

"As we close out our second year pursuing our premiumization strategy, we are encouraged by the progress we have made to date. Since 2021, we have grown guest spending per capita by 17%, lowered cash expense in the face of historical levels of inflation, leveraged key partnerships to expand sponsorship revenue, and paid down debt," said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. "Looking ahead to 2024, we have seen early success in sales of our 2024 passes, which are ahead of last year, and should provide a solid foundation as we head into the core operating season. We have laid the groundwork long-term for profitable growth, and we have many exciting new developments in store for the 2024 season, including new innovative rides, immersive experiences, and new guest-facing technological innovations that will create a more seamless in-park experience, drive guest spending and improve operational efficiency."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Three Months Ended (Amounts in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 % Change vs. 2022 Total revenue $ 293 $ 280 5 % Net (loss) income attributable to Six Flags Entertainment (2) $ (22 ) $ 10 N/M Net (loss) income per share, diluted (2) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.12 N/M Adjusted EBITDA (1), (3) $ 98 $ 99 - % Attendance 4.3 4.1 6 % Spending per capita figures: (4) Total guest spending per capita $ 64.19 $ 65.15 (1 )% Admissions spending per capita $ 33.06 $ 34.50 (4 )% In-park spending per capita $ 31.13 $ 30.65 2 %

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2023 increased $13 million, or 5%, compared to fourth quarter 2022, driven by higher attendance, partially offset by lower guest spending per capita. The increase in attendance was driven both by higher season pass and single-day ticket attendance during the Fall events line-up versus the prior year.

The $0.96 decrease in guest spending per capita compared to fourth quarter 2022 consisted of a $1.44 decrease in admissions spending per capita and a $0.48 increase in In-park spending per capita. The decrease in guest spending per capita was driven by lower revenue from memberships beyond the initial 12-month commitment period, which is recognized evenly each month. Due to discontinuing the sale of new memberships in the prior year, there were fewer memberships in fourth quarter 2023 versus fourth quarter 2022. Lower membership revenue, which includes a portion of revenue allocated to Park food, merchandise, and other, decreased admissions spending per capita by $2.48, and in-park spending per capita by $0.84, when compared to the prior year fourth quarter. This was partially offset by higher average ticket pricing and higher spend on food and beverage and attractions in fourth quarter 2023 versus prior year.

The company had a net loss of $22 million in fourth quarter 2023, compared to net income of $10 million in fourth quarter 2022. The loss per share was $0.27 compared to income per share of $0.12 in fourth quarter 2022, driven by $15 million in merger-related transaction costs and higher cash operating costs(5) in fourth quarter 2023 versus the prior year, partially offset by an increase in revenue. The increase in cash operating costs was driven by higher variable costs associated with higher attendance, higher investments in new entertainment events and digital guest-facing innovations, and inflationary impacts on operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes $15 million in merger-related transaction costs, was $98 million, essentially flat compared to fourth quarter 2022.

Full Year 2023 Results

Year Ended (Amounts in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 % Change vs. 2022 Total revenue $ 1,426 $ 1,358 5 % Net income attributable to Six Flags Entertainment (2) $ 39 $ 101 (61 )% Net income per share, diluted (2) $ 0.46 $ 1.20 (61 )% Adjusted EBITDA (1), (3) $ 462 $ 461 - % Attendance 22.2 20.4 9 % Spending per capita figures (2) Total guest spending per capita $ 61.03 $ 63.93 (5 )% Admissions spending per capita $ 33.43 $ 35.99 (7 )% In-park spending per capita $ 27.60 $ 27.94 (1 )%

Total revenue for full year 2023 increased $68 million, or 5%, compared to full year 2022, driven by higher attendance and higher sponsorship revenue, partially offset by lower guest spending per capita. The increase in attendance was driven by increased season pass sales versus the prior year and increased attendance from an expanded events calendar during the 2023 season.

The $2.90 decrease in guest spending per capita compared to full year 2022 consisted of a $2.56 decrease in admissions spending per capita and a $0.34 decrease in In-park spending per capita. The decrease in admissions spending per capita was driven primarily by lower average pricing on season passes in first nine months 2023 versus the prior year comparable period. The decrease in in-park spending per capita was driven primarily by lower average spending per visit on parking, retail, and flash passes, resulting from a higher mix of attendance from season passes in full year 2023 versus the prior year. Due to certain benefits available to season pass holders, guests visiting on a season pass spend less per visit on certain in-park products than guests visiting on a single-day ticket. The season pass mix-driven decline in in-park spending per capita was partially offset by higher average pending per visit on food and beverage for full year 2023 versus the prior year and higher average spending per visit on attractions during Fright Fest in fourth quarter 2023 versus the prior year fourth quarter.

The company had a net income of $39 million in full year 2023, compared to net income of $101 million in full year 2022. The income per share was $0.46 compared to income per share of $1.20 in full year 2022. In second quarter 2023, we incurred a $38 million charge in self-insurance reserves. Self-insurance reserves are periodically reviewed for changes in facts and circumstances and adjustments are made as necessary. During the second quarter of 2023, the company revised the estimate of its ultimate loss indications for both identified claims and incurred but not reported ("IBNR") claims in connection with our general liability and worker's compensation self-insurance reserves. The increase in the revised estimate was based on greater than previously estimated reserve adjustments on certain identified claims as well as an observed pattern of increasing litigation and settlement costs and changes to key actuarial assumptions utilized in determining estimated ultimate losses, including loss development factors. Also, in fourth quarter 2023, the company incurred $15 million in merger-related transaction costs. Finally, cash operating costs(5) increased in full year 2023 versus prior year due to several factors, including an increase in cost of sales and seasonal labor driven by higher attendance, increased advertising to promote season passes, increased investments in new entertainment, shows, events, and guest-facing digital initiatives, and inflationary impact on operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the $38 million self-insurance reserves estimate adjustment and $15 million in merger-related transaction costs, was $462 million, an increase of $1 million, or less than 1%, compared to the prior year(3).

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2023, the company had total reported debt of $2,365 million, and cash or cash equivalents of $78 million. Deferred revenue was $128 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1 million, or 1%, from January 1, 2023. In full year 2023, the company invested $171 million in new capital, net of insurance recoveries, a $59 million increases over the prior year.

Cedar Fair Transaction

On November 2, 2023, the company and Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction. On January 31, 2024, the Registration Statement on Form S-4 containing the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the transaction ("Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and mailed to the company's shareholders on or about February 1, 2024. A shareholder meeting relating to the merger agreement and other related matters is scheduled for March 12, 2024. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024, following the receipt of aforementioned Six Flags shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, including the pending antitrust review in the United States, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Six Flags' largest shareholder, which owns approximately 13.6% of Six Flags' shares outstanding, has signed a voting and support agreement to vote in favor of the transaction. Please refer to the company's definitive proxy statement for further detail.

Conference Call

At 7:00 a.m. Central Time today, February 29, 2024, the company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial performance. The call is accessible through either the Six Flags Investor Relations website at investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call. A replay of the call will be available on the company's investor relations site investors.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

(1) See the following financial statements and Note 4 to those financial statements for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) and its reconciliation to net income (loss). (2) Reflects revisions to be made to previously issued financial statements for immaterial errors in the unaudited interim financial statements for the periods ended April 3, 2022 and July 3, 2022 and revisions reflected herein for the unaudited financial statements for the quarterly periods ended October 2, 2022 and the audited annual financial statements for the period ended January 1, 2023 related to the recognition of stock-based compensation in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the three months ended January 1, 2023. As a result of these revisions, selling, general and administrative expense for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended January 1, 2023, increased by $3.3 million and $7.6 million, respectively, as compared to the previously reported figures in the statements of operations. Stock-based compensation increased by $7.6 million in the statement of cash flows. Accumulated deficit decreased and capital in excess of par value increased by $15.2 million as of January 1, 2023 on our balance sheet. (3) During 2023, the company reclassified the net pension-related expense (benefit) to "Other (income) expense, net", in our consolidated statements of operations. This reclassification has been reflected in all periods presented. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period and the twelve-month period ended January 1, 2023, declined by $0.3 million and $4.2 million, respectively, as compared to the previously reported figures. (4) The company uses certain per capita operational metrics that measure the performance of our business on a per guest basis and believe that these metrics provide relevant and useful information for investors because they assist in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and our industry and allows investors to review performance in the same manner as our management. Total guest spending per capita is the total revenue generated from our guests, on a per guest basis, through admissions and in-park spending. Total guest spending per capita is calculated by dividing the sum of Park admissions revenue and Park food merchandise and other revenue by total attendance. Admissions revenue per capita is the total revenue generated from our guests, on a per guest basis, to enter our parks. Admissions revenue per capita is calculated by dividing Park admission revenue by total attendance. Non-admissions revenue per capita is the total revenue generated from our guests, on a per guest basis, on items sold within our parks, such as food, games and merchandise. Non-admission revenue per capita is calculated by dividing Park food, merchandise and other revenue by total attendance. (5) "Cash operating costs" includes operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation). "Cash operating costs" also excludes the $38 million self-insurance reserves estimate adjustment in second quarter 2023 and the $15 million in merger-related transaction costs in fourth quarter 2023.

Statement of Operations Data

Three Months Ended Year Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 January 1,

2023 December 31,

2023 January 1,

2023 Park admissions $ 142,072 $ 140,149 $ 743,657 $ 735,415 Park food, merchandise and other 133,755 124,516 614,036 570,965 Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations 16,724 15,211 68,210 51,856 Total revenues 292,551 279,876 1,425,903 1,358,236 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 133,952 126,647 622,952 590,660 Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) (2) 55,204 34,296 247,883 169,403 Costs of products sold 22,960 22,157 110,397 108,146 Depreciation and amortization 29,120 30,352 115,086 117,124 Impairment of park assets 22,956 16,943 22,956 16,943 Loss on disposal of assets 9,648 891 16,393 3,927 Operating income 18,711 48,590 290,236 352,033 Interest expense, net 40,196 33,885 158,256 141,590 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 13,982 17,533 Other (income) expense, net 11,146 1,985 9,208 (84 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (32,631 ) 12,720 108,790 192,994 Income tax (benefit) expense (10,235 ) 2,703 22,290 46,960 Net (loss) income $ (22,396 ) $ 10,017 $ 86,500 $ 146,034 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - (47,501 ) (44,651 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $ (22,396 ) $ 10,017 $ 38,999 $ 101,383 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic: 83,556 83,156 83,410 84,366 Diluted: 84,084 83,230 83,935 84,695 (Loss) earnings per average common share outstanding: Basic: $ (0.27 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.47 $ 1.20 Diluted: $ (0.27 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 1.20

____________________________________________________________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation of $2,369 and $1,814 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2023, respectively, and stock-based compensation of $11,387 and $15,218 for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2023. (2) Reflects revisions to be made to previously issued financial statements for immaterial errors in the unaudited interim financial statements for the periods ended April 3, 2022 and July 3, 2022 and revisions reflected herein for the unaudited financial statements for the quarterly periods ended October 2, 2022 and the audited annual financial statements for the period ended January 1, 2023 related to the recognition of stock-based compensation in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the three months ended January 1, 2023. As a result of these revisions, selling, general and administrative expense for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended January 1, 2023, increased by $3.3 million and $7.6 million, respectively, as compared to the previously reported figures in the statements of operations. Stock-based compensation increased by $7.6 million in the statement of cash flows. Accumulated deficit decreased and capital in excess of par value increased by $15.2 million as of January 1, 2023 on our balance sheet.

As of (Amounts in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,585 $ 80,122 Accounts receivable, net 62,660 49,405 Inventories 31,624 44,811 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,897 66,452 Total current assets 252,766 240,790 Property and equipment, net: Property and equipment, at cost 2,733,094 2,592,485 Accumulated depreciation (1,447,861 ) (1,350,739 ) Total property and equipment, net 1,285,233 1,241,746 Goodwill 659,618 659,618 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 344,141 344,164 Right-of-use operating leases, net 134,857 158,838 Other assets, net 34,859 20,669 Total assets $ 2,711,474 $ 2,665,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,235 $ 38,887 Accrued compensation, payroll taxes and benefits 18,957 15,224 Self-insurance reserves 64,605 34,053 Accrued interest payable 28,704 38,484 Other accrued liabilities 73,087 67,346 Deferred revenue 127,556 128,627 Short-term borrowings 56,867 - Current portion of long-term debt 180,000 100,000 Short-term lease liabilities 10,514 11,688 Total current liabilities 587,525 434,309 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 2,128,612 2,280,531 Long-term lease liabilities 155,335 164,804 Other long-term liabilities 27,263 30,714 Deferred income taxes 189,700 184,637 Total liabilities 3,088,435 3,094,995 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 520,998 521,395 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value - - Common stock, $0.025 par value, 280,000,000 shares authorized; 83,540,861, 83,178,294 and 83,152,582 shares issued and outstanding at October 1, 2023, January 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022, respectively 2,112 2,079 Capital in excess of par value (2) 1,131,208 1,119,222 Accumulated deficit (2) (1,961,603 ) (2,000,671 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (69,676 ) (71,195 ) Total stockholders' deficit (897,959 ) (950,565 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,711,474 $ 2,665,825

Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 86,500 $ 146,034 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 115,086 117,124 Stock-based compensation (2) 11,387 15,218 Interest accretion on notes payable 924 1,111 Loss on debt extinguishment 13,982 17,533 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,356 7,097 Loss on disposal of assets 16,393 3,927 Deferred income tax expense 1,320 30,638 Loss on impairment of park assets 22,956 16,943 Other (4,195 ) (3,088 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (13,831 ) 48,648 (Increase) decrease inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,785 ) (28,856 ) (Increase) decrease in deposits and other assets 6,700 (11,720 ) Decrease in ROU operating leases 11,773 11,410 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, deferred revenue, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 6,297 (79,585 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (10,610 ) (11,003 ) Decrease in accrued interest payable (9,780 ) (12,070 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 257,473 269,361 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (171,814 ) (116,589 ) Property insurance recoveries 1,089 5,080 Proceeds from sale of assets 488 - Net cash used in investing activities (170,237 ) (111,509 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (1,163,623 ) (460,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings 1,144,984 200,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (19,678 ) - Stock repurchases - (96,774 ) Redemption premium payments on debt extinguishment - (200 ) Payment of cash dividends - 1,039 Proceeds from issuance of common stock (8,587 ) - Payment of tax withholdings on equity-based compensation through shares withheld - (12,600 ) Reduction in finance lease liability (999 ) (1,016 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest (328 ) (556 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (47,533 ) (44,651 ) Net cash used in financing activities (95,764 ) (414,758 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash 5,991 1,443 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,537 ) (255,463 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 80,122 335,585 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 77,585 $ 80,122 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 164,571 $ 146,693 Cash paid for income taxes $ 21,238 $ 10,637

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In our press release, we make reference to non-GAAP financial measures including Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The definition for each of these non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below in the notes to the reconciliation tables. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important and useful information for investors to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry. We use these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate ongoing operations and our performance generally, and in our annual and long-term incentive plans. By providing these measures, we provide our investors with the ability to review our performance in the same manner as our management.

However, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, they are susceptible to varying calculations, and not all companies calculate these measures in the same manner. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures as presented may not be directly comparable to a similarly titled non-GAAP financial measure presented by another company. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental information and not as alternatives to any GAAP financial measures. When reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, we encourage our investors to fully review and consider the related reconciliation as detailed below.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2023:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (22,396 ) $ 10,017 $ 86,500 $ 146,034 Income tax (benefit) expense (10,235 ) 2,703 22,290 46,960 Other (income) expense, net (3) 11,146 1,985 9,208 (84 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - 13,982 17,533 Interest expense, net 40,196 33,885 158,256 141,590 Loss on disposal of assets 9,648 891 16,393 3,927 Depreciation and amortization 29,120 30,352 115,086 117,124 Impairment of park assets 22,956 16,943 22,956 16,943 Stock-based compensation (2) 2,369 1,814 11,387 15,218 Merger-related transaction costs 15,386 - 15,386 - Self-insurance reserve adjustment (4) - - 37,558 - Modified EBITDA (5) $ 98,190 $ 98,590 $ 509,002 $ 505,245 Third party interest in EBITDA of certain operations (6) - - (47,501 ) (44,651 ) Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 98,190 $ 98,590 $ 461,501 $ 460,594

____________________________________________________________________________ (1) Amounts recorded as "Other (income) expense, net" include certain non-recurring costs incurred in conjunction with changes made to our organizational structure in December 2021. During 2023, we reclassified the net pension-related expense (benefit) to other (income) expense, net. in our consolidated statements of operations. This reclassification has been reflected in all periods presented. As a result of this reclassification, Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended January 1, 2023, declined by $0.3 million and $4.2 million, respectively, as compared to the previously reported figures. (2) Amount relates to an adjustment to our self-insurance reserves resulting from a change in accounting estimate that increased our ultimate loss indications on both identified claims and incurred but not reported claims, as discussed in more detail above in our review of second quarter 2023 results. We have excluded this adjustment from our reported Adjusted EBITDA because we believe (i) the change in actuarial assumptions and related change in accounting estimate that gave rise to the adjustment is unusual and not expected to be recurring; (ii) excluding it provides more meaningful comparisons to our historical results; and (iii) excluding it provides more meaningful comparisons to other companies in our industry. (3) Modified EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as our consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations: excluding the following: the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, discontinued operations gains or losses, income tax expense or benefit, restructure costs or recoveries, reorganization items (net), other income or expense, gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, equity in income or loss of investees, interest expense (net), gain or loss on disposal of assets, gain or loss on the sale of investees, amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation, fresh start accounting valuation adjustments and other significant non-recurring items. Modified EBITDA, as defined herein, may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Management uses non-GAAP measures for budgeting purposes, measuring actual results, allocating resources and in determining employee incentive compensation. We believe that Modified EBITDA provides relevant and useful information for investors because it assists in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry as it most closely ties our performance to that of our competitors from a park-level perspective and allows investors to review performance in the same manner as our management. "Adjusted EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Modified EBITDA minus the interests of third parties in the Modified EBITDA of properties that are less than wholly owned (consisting of Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags White Water Atlanta and Six Flags Over Texas). Adjusted EBITDA is approximately equal to "Parent Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA" as defined in our secured credit agreement, except that Parent Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excludes Adjusted EBITDA from equity investees that is not distributed to us in cash on a net basis and has limitations on the amounts of certain expenses that are excluded from the calculation. Adjusted EBITDA as defined herein may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Our board of directors and management use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance and our current management incentive compensation plans are based largely on Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by all our sell-side analysts and most investors as their primary measure of our performance in the evaluation of companies in our industry. In addition, the instruments governing our indebtedness use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our compliance with certain covenants and, in certain circumstances, our ability to make certain borrowings. Adjusted EBITDA, as computed by us, may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other companies in our industry. (6) Represents interests of non-controlling interests in the Adjusted EBITDA of Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags White Water Atlanta.

