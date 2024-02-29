MacPaw Announces Upcoming Beta Version of Setapp Mobile in EU, Leading the Way Toward a More User-Centric App Ecosystem

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading macOS and iOS software development company, announced today the beta version of Setapp mobile in the EU, slated to be available this April. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards creating a more equitable, innovative, user-centric app ecosystem.

MacPaw's Setapp is the first subscription-based platform offering a curated collection of Mac and iOS apps to users. The platform empowers developers by aligning rewards with apps' usage and market value, thus fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation. Now, Setapp will be available directly on iOS devices, allowing for a more integrated and convenient user experience. This expansion promises a diverse selection of premium applications for users and a supportive environment for developers.

"We are setting a new path for the software industry towards a better and more diverse app ecosystem. This will offer customers more choices and a better overall user experience," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. "With Setapp our promise is simple: to offer software and tools that streamline your workflow, ignite your creativity, and amplify your impact. We carefully curate our collection, ensuring that every app, every feature, and every update aligns with our philosophy of meaningful efficiency."

For users, Setapp offers a unique experience with its single subscription service to a curated collection of premium macOS and iOS apps, streamlining software discovery and management. Users access a broad range of productivity, creativity, and system management tools, free from ads and in-app purchases. Updates are free, ensuring the latest versions and features are always available.

App Categories

The beta version will showcase a carefully selected assortment of apps, including fan favorites from the Setapp catalog. Categories include, but are not limited to:

Productivity and Business Tools: Boost your efficiency with tools for managing your schedule, staying on track, personalizing your internet experience, and much more.

Creative and Design Software: Unlock your creative potential with intuitive tools designed for photo animation, document creation, and more.

Lifestyle and Productivity: Improve your daily routines with apps that help you build better habits, stay updated with the latest news, and efficiently manage your notes and ideas.

Utility Apps: Make everyday tasks easier with applications that enable you to share files effortlessly, monitor your spending, and streamline your idea organization process.

Specialized Professional Tools: Engage with advanced applications tailored for detailed document searches, comprehensive database management, and more.

Those interested in access to Setapp Mobile are invited to join the waitlist . This is a unique opportunity to be part of a transformative journey that will reshape the iOS app landscape.

Also, MacPaw is actively seeking iOS developers eager to join Setapp Mobile. This is an invitation to be part of a community that values innovation, fairness, and long-term user satisfaction above all. Developers interested in joining Setapp on iOS are encouraged to apply through the platform here .

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for innovative and precision-engineered products, including CleanMyMac X, Setapp, ClearVPN, and the Unarchiver, and housing the Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is committed to elevating and securing the user experience within the Mac ecosystem. MacPaw's focus on software technology, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Machine Learning (ML), and more, aims to seamlessly integrate research breakthroughs into practical MacPaw products. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw products have more than 30 million users worldwide, with one in every five Mac users having at least one app downloaded.

