"2023 was another year of progress for ACI, with steady revenue growth and improving margins," said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. "In the Bank segment, we saw particular strength in our real-time payments and anti-fraud product lines, and our Bank recurring revenue continues to accelerate, which positions us very well for 2024 and beyond. Our Biller business is also performing well as we benefit from new customer onboarding and interchange improvement efforts put in place last year."

"We are also pleased to welcome two new members to our already-strong board of directors: Katrinka McCallum, who spent many years at SaaS software company Red Hat; and Juan Benitez, the former President of GoFundMe and GM of Braintree Payments," Warsop added. "Katrinka and Juan will provide great support as we expand our SaaS businesses and use of artificial intelligence, things both of them have overseen before. Looking forward, our pipeline is strong, and we are focused and optimistic about our growth acceleration."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

In Q4 2023, revenue was $477 million, up 5% from Q4 2022. Recurring revenue of $275 million in Q4 was up 7% from Q4 20221. Net income was $123 million versus $90 million in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023 was $210 million, up 8% from Q4 2022. Cash flow from operating activities in Q4 2023 was $86 million, up 107% compared to Q4 2022.

Bank segment revenue increased 3% in Q4 2023, while Bank segment recurring revenue, consisting of maintenance and SaaS revenue, grew 8%, and Bank segment adjusted EBITDA grew 1% versus Q4 2022 1 .

. Merchant segment revenue improved throughout the year, as expected, growing 4% in Q4 2023 1 . Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 2% versus Q4 2022 1 .

. Merchant segment adjusted EBITDA increased 2% versus Q4 2022 . Biller segment revenue increased 9% in Q4 2023. Biller segment adjusted EBITDA increased 60% versus Q4 2022, driven by new customer onboarding and progress with our interchange improvement program.

Full-year 2023 total revenue was $1.45 billion, up 5% from 2022 adjusted for FX and the divestiture1. Recurring revenue of $1.1 billion in 2023 was up 8% from 20221. Net income was $122 million in 2023. After adjusting for the gain on the divestiture of our Corporate Online Banking business, this was a 7% increase from 2022. Total adjusted EBITDA in 2023 was $395 million compared to $373 million in 2022, up 10%1. Cash flow from operating activities in 2023 was $169 million, up 18% compared to 2022.

ACI ended 2023 with $164 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, which represents a net debt leverage ratio of 2.2x, down from 2.4x last quarter. For 2023, the company repurchased approximately 1 million shares for $28 million in capital and repurchased an additional 2 million shares for $62 million in capital year-to-date in 2024. The company has $110 million remaining available on the share repurchase authorization.

2024 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2024, we expect revenue growth to be in the 7% to 9% range on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.547 billion to $1.576 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $418 million to $428 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. For Q1 2024, we expect revenue to be between $300 million and $310 million and adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $30 million. This excludes one-time costs to implement certain efficiency strategies.

1 Adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations and the divestiture of Corporate Online Banking in September 2022

CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Certain non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, as well as significant transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue net of pass-through interchange revenue. Net Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss).

Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items: diluted EPS plus tax effected significant transaction related items, amortization of acquired intangibles and software, and non-cash stock-based compensation. Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction related items should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, diluted EPS.

Recurring Revenue: revenue from software as a service and platform as a service fees and maintenance fees. Recurring revenue should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, total revenue.

ARR: New annual recurring revenue expected to be generated from new accounts, new applications, and add-on sales bookings contracts signed in the period.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,239 $ 124,981 Receivables, net of allowances 452,337 403,781 Settlement assets 723,039 540,667 Prepaid expenses 31,479 28,010 Other current assets 35,551 17,366 Total current assets 1,406,645 1,114,805 Noncurrent assets Accrued receivables, net 313,983 297,818 Property and equipment, net 37,856 52,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,338 40,031 Software, net 108,418 129,109 Goodwill 1,226,026 1,226,026 Intangible assets, net 195,646 228,698 Deferred income taxes, net 58,499 53,738 Other noncurrent assets 63,328 67,171 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,444,739 $ 3,209,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 45,964 $ 47,997 Settlement liabilities 721,164 539,087 Employee compensation 53,892 45,289 Current portion of long-term debt 74,405 65,521 Deferred revenue 59,580 58,303 Other current liabilities 82,244 102,645 Total current liabilities 1,037,249 858,842 Noncurrent liabilities Deferred revenue 24,780 23,233 Long-term debt 963,599 1,024,351 Deferred income taxes, net 40,735 40,371 Operating lease liabilities 29,074 33,910 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,005 36,001 Total liabilities 2,120,442 2,016,708 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 702 702 Additional paid-in capital 712,994 702,458 Retained earnings 1,394,967 1,273,458 Treasury stock (674,896 ) (665,771 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109,470 ) (117,660 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,324,297 1,193,187 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,444,739 $ 3,209,895

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Software as a service and platform as a service $ 223,172 $ 205,800 $ 849,147 $ 802,880 License 178,543 179,874 321,224 348,134 Maintenance 51,632 48,902 205,068 200,045 Services 23,216 17,229 77,140 70,842 Total revenues 476,563 451,805 1,452,579 1,421,901 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 181,689 178,699 719,211 696,071 Research and development 34,636 31,963 140,758 146,311 Selling and marketing 34,473 32,019 132,639 134,812 General and administrative 24,515 29,441 117,190 114,194 Depreciation and amortization 28,934 31,460 122,373 126,678 Total operating expenses 304,247 303,582 1,232,171 1,218,066 Operating income 172,316 148,223 220,408 203,835 Other income (expense) Interest expense (19,845 ) (16,179 ) (78,486 ) (53,193 ) Interest income 3,757 3,342 14,215 12,547 Other, net (2,107 ) (2,355 ) (8,510 ) 43,446 Total other income (expense) (18,195 ) (15,192 ) (72,781 ) 2,800 Income before income taxes 154,121 133,031 147,627 206,635 Income tax expense 31,505 42,803 26,118 64,458 Net income $ 122,616 $ 90,228 $ 121,509 $ 142,177 Income per common share Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.81 $ 1.12 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.81 $ 1.12 $ 1.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 108,703 111,077 108,497 113,700 Diluted 109,147 111,354 108,857 114,238 (1) The cost of revenue excludes charges for depreciation but includes amortization of purchased and developed software for resale.

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 122,616 $ 90,228 $ 121,509 $ 142,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 5,017 6,129 23,739 23,181 Amortization 23,918 25,330 98,634 104,147 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,430 2,740 11,620 11,036 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 908 1,126 4,323 4,561 Deferred income taxes 21,122 10,662 (4,085 ) 1,603 Stock-based compensation expense 7,010 7,869 24,547 29,753 Gain on divestiture - - - (38,452 ) Other (247 ) 545 1,921 3,028 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of divestiture: Receivables (105,010 ) (137,961 ) (62,998 ) (132,194 ) Accounts payable 3,423 10,777 (3,775 ) 7,730 Accrued employee compensation 11,025 711 8,146 (3,161 ) Deferred revenue (1,699 ) 3,390 2,705 (2,977 ) Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities (4,770 ) 19,869 (57,769 ) (7,051 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 85,743 41,415 168,517 143,381 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (968 ) (4,980 ) (8,924 ) (13,103 ) Purchases of software and distribution rights (6,282 ) (8,396 ) (28,853 ) (26,790 ) Proceeds from divestiture - - - 100,139 Net cash flows from investing activities (7,250 ) (13,376 ) (37,777 ) 60,246 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 697 780 2,819 3,581 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 3,594 2,792 6,726 4,584 Repurchase of stock-based compensation awards for tax withholdings (946 ) (1,163 ) (5,149 ) (6,983 ) Repurchases of common stock (27,587 ) (115,603 ) (27,587 ) (206,537 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 59,000 95,000 134,000 180,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (64,000 ) - (115,000 ) (75,000 ) Repayment of term portion of credit agreement (19,475 ) (14,606 ) (73,031 ) (85,431 ) Payments on or proceeds from other debt, net (4,293 ) (2,017 ) (16,766 ) (12,123 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - - (2,160 ) - Net increase (decrease) in settlement assets and liabilities (10,769 ) 6,765 (15,404 ) 26,849 Net cash flows from financing activities (63,779 ) (28,052 ) (111,552 ) (171,060 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 573 (1,977 ) 4,961 (2,037 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,287 (1,990 ) 24,149 30,530 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, beginning of period 223,534 216,662 214,672 184,142 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement deposits, end of period $ 238,821 $ 214,672 $ 238,821 $ 214,672 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,239 $ 124,981 $ 164,239 $ 124,981 Settlement deposits 74,582 89,691 74,582 89,691 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 238,821 $ 214,672 $ 238,821 $ 214,672

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 122.6 $ 90.2 $ 121.5 $ 142.2 Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 31.5 42.8 26.1 64.5 Net interest expense 16.1 12.8 64.3 40.6 Net other (income) expense 2.1 2.4 8.5 (43.4 ) Depreciation expense 5.0 6.1 23.7 23.2 Amortization expense 23.9 25.3 98.6 104.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7.0 7.9 24.5 29.8 Adjusted EBITDA before significant transaction-related expenses $ 208.2 $ 187.5 $ 367.2 $ 361.0 Significant transaction-related expenses: CEO transition - 3.6 - 3.6 Cost reduction strategies 1.3 - 21.0 - European datacenter migration 0.2 2.4 2.8 5.8 Other - 0.4 4.4 3.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 209.7 $ 193.9 $ 395.4 $ 373.4 Revenue, net of interchange: Revenue $ 476.6 $ 451.8 $ 1,452.6 $ 1,421.9 Interchange 106.1 111.2 421.1 406.6 Revenue, net of interchange $ 370.5 $ 340.6 $ 1,031.5 $ 1,015.3 Net adjusted EBITDA Margin 57 % 57 % 38 % 37 %

Segment Information (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Banks $ 254.9 $ 247.0 $ 616.1 $ 638.6 Merchants 43.0 40.8 150.6 153.9 Billers 178.7 164.0 685.9 629.4 Total $ 476.6 $ 451.8 $ 1,452.6 $ 1,421.9 Recurring revenue Banks $ 58.2 $ 53.6 $ 229.4 $ 232.9 Merchants 37.9 37.1 138.9 140.6 Billers 178.7 164.0 685.9 629.4 Total $ 274.8 $ 254.7 $ 1,054.2 $ 1,002.9 Segment adjusted EBITDA Banks $ 188.2 $ 186.3 $ 355.5 $ 371.0 Merchants 17.5 16.8 44.3 49.0 Billers 42.2 26.4 142.3 107.4

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 1.12 $ 122.6 $ 0.81 $ 90.2 Adjusted for: Significant transaction-related expenses 0.01 1.1 0.04 4.9 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.06 6.4 0.06 6.4 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.03 3.5 0.04 4.5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 5.3 0.05 6.0 Total adjustments $ 0.15 $ 16.3 $ 0.19 $ 21.8 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 1.27 $ 138.9 $ 1.00 $ 112.0

EPS Impact of Non-cash and Significant Transaction-related Items (millions) Years Ended Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) EPS Impact $ in Millions

(Net of Tax) GAAP net income $ 1.12 $ 121.5 $ 1.24 $ 142.2 Adjusted for: Gain on divestiture - - (0.26 ) (29.2 ) Significant transaction-related expenses 0.19 21.1 0.08 9.6 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.24 25.7 0.24 27.0 Amortization of acquisition-related software 0.14 15.5 0.16 18.6 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.17 18.7 0.20 22.6 Total adjustments $ 0.74 $ 81.0 $ 0.42 $ 48.6 Diluted EPS adjusted for non-cash and significant transaction-related items $ 1.86 $ 202.5 $ 1.66 $ 190.8

Recurring Revenue (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SaaS and PaaS fees $ 223.2 $ 205.8 $ 849.1 $ 802.9 Maintenance fees 51.6 48.9 205.1 200.0 Recurring revenue $ 274.8 $ 254.7 $ 1,054.2 $ 1,002.9

New Bookings (millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings $ 28.8 $ 40.2 $ 73.5 $ 109.7 License and services bookings 106.5 91.8 239.2 204.7

