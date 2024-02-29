SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) ("GoodRx" or the "Company"), the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S., has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which are consistent with its preliminary results announced on January 10, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue 1 and Adjusted Revenue 1,2 of $196.6 million

Net loss of $25.9 million; Net loss margin of 13.2%

Adjusted Net Income 2 of $31.1 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 2 of 15.8%

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $57.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 of 29.1%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $15.9 million

Exited the quarter with over 7 million consumers of prescription-related offerings3

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Revenue 1 of $750.3 million

Adjusted Revenue 1,2 of $760.3 million

Net loss of $8.9 million; Net loss margin of 1.2%

Adjusted Net Income 2 of $114.6 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 2 of 15.1%

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $217.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 of 28.6%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $138.3 million

Over 750,000 unique healthcare providers (HCPs) visit GoodRx annually4

"We've locked in on creating value for consumers and ended the year strong building on our third quarter progress with accelerating momentum in the business, both financially and operationally, in the fourth quarter," said Scott Wagner, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We've been ruthlessly focused on driving prescription-savings events by leaning into our deep relationships with retail partners, bringing the fundamental benefit of GoodRx to commercial plans through our integrated savings program and bringing savings to brand drugs through our pharma manufacturer solutions offering. These all reinforce our value proposition and are expected to continue driving topline growth in the first quarter and the full year 2024."

1 Revenue in the third quarter 2023 was impacted by a $10.0 million client contract termination payment, which was recognized as a reduction of revenue, in connection with our plan to de-prioritize certain solutions under our pharma manufacturer solutions offering approved by our board of directors on August 7, 2023 (the "Restructuring Plan"). Revenue excluding the $10.0 million client contract termination payment represents Adjusted Revenue for the third quarter and full year 2023. For all other periods, revenue equals Adjusted Revenue. 2 Adjusted Revenue and metrics presented as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and adjusted costs and operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. For the periods presented, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income Margin are defined as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively, divided by Adjusted Revenue. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 3 Sum of Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) for Q4'23 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of December 31, 2023. Refer to Key Operating Metrics below for definitions of Monthly Active Consumers and subscription plans. 4 Based on internal data on unique HCP visits to GoodRx for the year ended December 31, 2023. A unique HCP who visits GoodRx more than once during a given year is only counted as one unique HCP in that year.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Revenue and Adjusted Revenue1,2 increased 7% to $196.6 million compared to $184.1 million. Prescription transactions revenue increased 11% to $143.9 million compared to $129.4 million, primarily driven by an 8% increase in Monthly Active Consumers as well as quarter-specific favorability related to certain client contracts. Subscription revenue decreased 6% to $23.1 million compared to $24.6 million, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of subscription plans due to the anticipated sunset of our partnership subscription program, Kroger Savings Club. Kroger Savings Club revenue was over $1 million less in the fourth quarter of 2023 than in the prior year period. Gold subscription plans grew year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to approximately 694 thousand and Gold revenue was $21.5 million. Pharma manufacturer solutions revenue decreased 2% to $24.4 million compared to $24.9 million, primarily driven by the impacts of the Restructuring Plan. The prior year quarter included over $2 million of revenue related to vitaCare, whereas in the fourth quarter of 2023 there was essentially none. Other revenue of $5.2 million stayed relatively flat.

Cost of revenues decreased 13% to $15.2 million, or 8% of revenue, compared to $17.4 million, or 9% of revenue, primarily driven by a decrease in personnel related costs due to lower average headcount principally as a result of the run-rate cash savings from the Restructuring Plan implemented beginning in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted cost of revenues2 decreased 19% to $13.8 million, or 7% of Adjusted Revenue2, compared to $17.0 million, or 9% of Adjusted Revenue2.

Product development and technology expenses decreased 13% to $32.0 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to $36.8 million, or 20% of revenue, primarily driven by a decrease in payroll and related costs due to higher capitalization of certain qualified costs related to software development and lower average headcount. Adjusted product development and technology expenses2 decreased 8% to $24.2 million, or 12% of Adjusted Revenue2, compared to $26.3 million, or 14% of Adjusted Revenue2.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 11% to $93.8 million, or 48% of revenue, compared to $84.1 million, or 46% of revenue, primarily driven by an increase in payroll and related costs as well as a net increase in advertising and promotional expenses. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses2 increased 6% to $83.8 million, or 43% of Adjusted Revenue2, compared to $78.9 million, or 43% of Adjusted Revenue2.

General and administrative expenses increased 6% to $30.4 million, or 15% of revenue, compared to $28.6 million, or 16% of revenue, primarily driven by a non-cash charge related to the disposal of allocated goodwill associated with the Restructuring Plan recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, the year-over-year change was impacted by increases in payroll and related expenses and third-party professional services costs, substantially offset by decreases in stock-based compensation expense principally related to the non-recurring awards granted to our co-founders in connection with our IPO, legal settlement costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted general and administrative expenses2 increased 43% to $17.6 million, or 9% of Adjusted Revenue2, compared to $12.3 million, or 7% of Adjusted Revenue2.

Net loss was $25.9 million compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, primarily driven by the individual factors described above as well as due to an income tax expense of $1.2 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $2.8 million. Net loss margin was 13.2% compared to a net loss margin of 1.1%. Adjusted Net Income2 was $31.1 million compared to Adjusted Net Income2 of $27.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $57.3 million compared to $49.6 million, primarily driven by higher prescription transactions revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 was 29.1% compared to 26.9%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $15.9 million compared to $31.9 million in the comparable period last year, largely driven by the impact of higher net losses year-over-year. As of December 31, 2023, GoodRx had cash and cash equivalents of $672.3 million and total outstanding debt of $661.8 million.

GoodRx is focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering the Company's mission and creating shareholder value. Our capital allocation priorities are investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, buying back shares, and M&A that aligns with our strategic priorities. These capital allocation priorities support GoodRx's long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we repurchased $77.8 million in shares of Class A common stock, representing approximately 14.1 million shares, under our then-current share repurchase program, which expired on February 23, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, we had $44.3 million of unused authorized share repurchase capacity under our then-current share repurchase program.

On February 27, 2024, our board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program (the "New Repurchase Program") that authorized the repurchase of up to $450.0 million of our Class A common stock. Repurchases under the New Repurchase Program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, with the amount and timing of repurchases to be determined at the Company's discretion, depending on market conditions and corporate needs. GoodRx may also, from time to time, enter into trading plans intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c)(1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to facilitate repurchases under the New Repurchase Program. Any repurchases are expected to be funded with the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents, working capital, cash flows from operations, or funds available through various borrowing arrangements. The New Repurchase Program has no expiration date, does not obligate GoodRx to acquire any particular amount of Class A common stock and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time at the discretion of our board of directors.

Guidance

For the first quarter and full year 2024, management is anticipating the following:

$ in millions 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 YoY Change Revenue5 ~$195-$198 $184.0 ~6%-8% Adjusted Revenue5 ~$195-$198 $184.0 ~6%-8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin6 High twenty-percent range, potentially up to 30% $ in millions FY 2024 FY 2023 YoY Change Revenue5 ~$800 $750.3 ~7% Adjusted Revenue5 ~$800 $760.3 ~5% Adjusted EBITDA6 ~$250

"We are guiding to first quarter revenue and Adjusted Revenue in the range of about $195 million to $198 million, representing about 6% to 8% year-over-year growth, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the high twenty-percent range, potentially up to 30%. Our first quarter guide includes our current estimate of the impact of the recent system outages disclosed by UnitedHealth Group that we believe, at this early stage, is not reasonably likely to have a material impact on our financials, despite the impact lasting a couple of days," said Karsten Voermann, Chief Financial Officer. "For the full year 2024, we expect revenue and Adjusted Revenue to be about $800 million, representing about 7% and 5% year-over-year growth, respectively. These full year growth rates are tempered by the approximately $25 million topline impact associated with our pharma manufacturer solutions restructuring, including the deprioritization of vitaCare, the anticipated sunset of the Kroger Savings Club, and our continued investments in consumer incentives which we expect will reduce revenue. We believe our Adjusted EBITDA trajectory is continuing to ramp as we delivered Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the high twenties over the last couple of quarters and we expect to achieve approximately $250 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024."

"Our balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong in the fourth quarter, with a healthy cash balance that affords us significant flexibility. We will continue to prioritize cash conversion and disciplined capital deployment to support our strategic priorities and accelerate value creation," concluded Voermann.

5 Adjusted Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We expect revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to equal Adjusted Revenue for the first quarter and full year of 2024. For the first quarter 2023, revenue equals Adjusted Revenue. For the full year 2023 Adjusted Revenue, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to GAAP net income or loss and GAAP net income or loss margin, respectively, because we do not provide guidance for such GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and their respective most directly comparable GAAP measures. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net income or loss and GAAP net income or loss margin.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering, or consumers who use our telehealth offerings. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across both of our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold and Kroger Savings Club. Each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

We exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with over 7 million prescription-related consumers that used GoodRx across our prescription transactions and subscription offerings. Our prescription-related consumers represent the sum of Monthly Active Consumers for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31, 2022 Monthly Active Consumers 6.4 6.1 6.1 6.1 5.9 5.8 5.8 6.4

As of (in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31, 2022 Subscription plans 884 930 969 1,007 1,030 1,060 1,133 1,203

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 672,296 $ 757,165 Accounts receivable, net 143,608 117,141 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,886 45,380 Total current assets 872,790 919,686 Property and equipment, net 15,932 19,820 Goodwill 410,769 412,117 Intangible assets, net 60,898 119,865 Capitalized software, net 95,439 70,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 29,929 35,906 Deferred tax assets, net 65,268 - Other assets 37,775 27,165 Total assets $ 1,588,800 $ 1,604,631 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 36,266 $ 17,700 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,329 47,523 Current portion of debt 8,787 7,029 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,177 4,068 Total current liabilities 122,559 76,320 Debt, net 647,703 651,796 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,403 54,131 Other liabilities 8,177 7,557 Total liabilities 826,842 789,804 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,219,321 2,263,322 Accumulated deficit (1,457,403 ) (1,448,535 ) Total stockholders' equity 761,958 814,827 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,588,800 $ 1,604,631

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 750,265 $ 766,554 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 15,170 17,360 66,925 65,079 Product development and technology 32,032 36,770 135,836 143,137 Sales and marketing 93,751 84,128 341,328 357,631 General and administrative 30,371 28,581 125,515 144,792 Depreciation and amortization 43,608 15,533 107,668 54,177 Total costs and operating expenses 214,932 182,372 777,272 764,816 Operating (loss) income (18,288 ) 1,737 (27,007 ) 1,738 Other expense, net: Other expense - - (4,008 ) - Interest income 8,474 5,445 32,171 9,274 Interest expense (14,821 ) (11,927 ) (56,728 ) (34,243 ) Total other expense, net (6,347 ) (6,482 ) (28,565 ) (24,969 ) Loss before income taxes (24,635 ) (4,745 ) (55,572 ) (23,231 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,234 ) 2,773 46,704 (9,597 ) Net loss $ (25,869 ) $ (1,972 ) $ (8,868 ) $ (32,828 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares used in computing loss per share: Basic and diluted 403,248 411,683 410,315 412,858 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 123 $ 169 $ 610 $ 359 Product development and technology 7,144 9,863 30,096 35,190 Sales and marketing 8,646 5,037 20,311 21,036 General and administrative 12,865 14,345 53,803 63,649

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,868 ) $ (32,828 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 107,668 54,177 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,382 3,413 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,104 3,349 Stock-based compensation expense 104,820 120,234 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 18,057 Deferred income taxes (65,562 ) (497 ) Gain on sale of business - (11,404 ) Loss on operating lease assets 1,353 12,569 Loss on disposal of capitalized software 7,975 - Loss on minority equity interest investment 4,008 - Other 1,348 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable (26,467 ) 1,375 Prepaid expenses and other assets (32,162 ) (13,644 ) Accounts payable 17,456 (874 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,253 (5,268 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,930 ) (4,004 ) Other liabilities 914 2,125 Net cash provided by operating activities 138,292 146,780 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,043 ) (3,967 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (156,853 ) Capitalized software (54,723 ) (51,247 ) Investment in minority equity interest - (15,007 ) Proceeds from sale of business - 16,576 Net cash used in investing activities (55,766 ) (210,498 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (5,271 ) (7,029 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (103,974 ) (101,721 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,941 9,159 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (65,481 ) (20,635 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,390 - Net cash used in financing activities (167,395 ) (120,226 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (84,869 ) (183,944 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 757,165 941,109 End of period $ 672,296 $ 757,165

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. We also present each cost and operating expense on our condensed consolidated statements of operations on an adjusted basis to arrive at adjusted operating income. Collectively, we refer to these non-GAAP financial measures as our "Non-GAAP Measures."

We define Adjusted Revenue for a particular period as revenue excluding client contract termination costs associated with restructuring related activities. We exclude these costs from revenue because we believe they are not indicative of past or future underlying performance of the business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for, as applicable for the periods presented, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, loss on operating lease assets, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, charitable stock donation, gain on sale of business, and other income or expense, net. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net income or loss adjusted for, as applicable for the periods presented, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and restructuring activities, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, loss on operating lease assets, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, charitable stock donation, gain on sale of business, other expense, and as further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjusted items. Our adjusted taxes also excludes (i) the valuation allowance recorded against certain of our net deferred tax assets that was recognized in accordance with GAAP and any subsequent releases of the valuation allowance, and (ii) all tax benefits/expenses resulting from excess tax benefits/deficiencies in connection with stock-based compensation. Adjusted Net Income Margin represents Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders divided by weighted average number of shares. The weighted average shares we use in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share - basic is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares - basic and the weighted average shares we use in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted is equal to either GAAP weighted average shares - basic or GAAP weighted average shares - diluted, depending on whether we have adjusted net loss or adjusted net income, respectively.

We also assess our performance by evaluating each cost and operating expense on our condensed consolidated statements of operations on a non-GAAP, or adjusted, basis to arrive at adjusted operating income. The adjustments to these cost and operating expense items include, as applicable for the periods presented, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and restructuring activities, stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, financing related expenses, restructuring related expenses, legal settlement expenses, loss on operating lease assets, charitable stock donation, other expense, and gain on sale of business. Adjusted operating income is Adjusted Revenue less non-GAAP costs and operating expenses.

We believe our Non-GAAP Measures are helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties because they assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are also key measures we use to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate and assess performance.

The Non-GAAP Measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as alternatives or substitutes to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss and revenue, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Revenue, respectively, and presents net loss margin, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (25,869 ) $ (1,972 ) $ (8,868 ) $ (32,828 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest income (8,474 ) (5,445 ) (32,171 ) (9,274 ) Interest expense 14,821 11,927 56,728 34,243 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,234 (2,773 ) (46,704 ) 9,597 Depreciation and amortization 43,608 15,533 107,668 54,177 Other expense - - 4,008 - Financing related expenses - 6 - 20 Acquisition related expenses 174 2,856 1,777 26,486 Restructuring related expenses 4,634 37 27,023 6,273 Legal settlement expenses (2,900 ) (1,300 ) 100 1,500 Stock-based compensation expense 28,778 29,414 104,820 120,234 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 268 143 1,693 1,882 Loss on operating lease assets 979 12,569 1,353 12,569 Gain on sale of business - (11,404 ) - (11,404 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,253 $ 49,591 $ 217,427 $ 213,475 Revenue $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 750,265 $ 766,554 Adjusted to exclude the following: Client contract termination costs - - 10,000 - Adjusted Revenue $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 760,265 $ 766,554 Net loss margin (1) (13.2 %) (1.1 %) (1.2 %) (4.3 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 29.1 % 26.9 % 28.6 % 27.8 %

________________________________________________________________ (1) Net loss margin represents net loss as a percentage of revenue. (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss and revenue and calculations of net loss margin and loss per share, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, respectively:

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (25,869 ) $ (1,972 ) $ (8,868 ) $ (32,828 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and restructuring activities 32,037 5,674 64,806 23,200 Other expense - - 4,008 - Financing related expenses - 6 - 20 Acquisition related expenses 174 2,856 1,777 26,486 Restructuring related expenses 4,634 37 27,023 6,273 Legal settlement expenses (2,900 ) (1,300 ) 100 1,500 Stock-based compensation expense 28,778 29,414 104,820 120,234 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 268 143 1,693 1,882 Loss on operating lease assets 979 12,569 1,353 12,569 Gain on sale of business - (11,404 ) - (11,404 ) Income tax benefit on excluded items and adjusting for valuation allowance and excess tax benefits/deficiencies on stock-based compensation exercises (6,966 ) (8,648 ) (82,134 ) (22,108 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 31,135 $ 27,375 $ 114,578 $ 125,824 Revenue $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 750,265 $ 766,554 Adjusted to exclude the following: Client contract termination costs - - 10,000 - Adjusted Revenue $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 760,265 $ 766,554 Net loss margin (1) (13.2 %) (1.1 %) (1.2 %) (4.3 %) Adjusted Net Income Margin (2) 15.8 % 14.9 % 15.1 % 16.4 % Weighted average shares used in computing loss per share: Basic and diluted 403,248 411,683 410,315 412,858 Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Basic 403,248 411,683 410,315 412,858 Diluted 407,109 413,275 414,095 418,588 Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.28 $ 0.30

________________________________________________________________ (1) Net loss margin represents net loss as a percentage of revenue. (2) Adjusted Net Income Margin represents Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue.

The following table presents (i) each non-GAAP, or adjusted, cost and expense and operating income measure together with its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP; and (ii) each adjusted cost and expense and adjusted operating income as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue together with each GAAP cost and expense and operating (loss) income as a percentage of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

(dollars in thousands) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 15,170 $ 17,360 $ 13,771 $ 16,983 $ 66,925 $ 65,079 $ 62,136 $ 64,258 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 8 % 9 % 7 % 9 % 9 % 8 % 8 % 8 % Product development and technology $ 32,032 $ 36,770 $ 24,238 $ 26,335 $ 135,836 $ 143,137 $ 95,664 $ 102,706 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 16 % 20 % 12 % 14 % 18 % 19 % 13 % 13 % Sales and marketing $ 93,751 $ 84,128 $ 83,797 $ 78,881 $ 341,328 $ 357,631 $ 318,603 $ 331,525 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 48 % 46 % 43 % 43 % 45 % 47 % 42 % 43 % General and administrative (1) $ 30,371 $ 28,581 $ 17,585 $ 12,319 $ 125,515 $ 144,792 $ 66,435 $ 54,590 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 15 % 16 % 9 % 7 % 17 % 19 % 9 % 7 % Depreciation and amortization $ 43,608 $ 15,533 $ 11,571 $ 9,859 $ 107,668 $ 54,177 $ 42,862 $ 30,977 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) 22 % 8 % 6 % 5 % 14 % 7 % 6 % 4 % Operating (loss) income (1) (2) $ (18,288 ) $ 1,737 $ 45,682 $ 39,732 $ (27,007 ) $ 1,738 $ 174,565 $ 182,498 % of Revenue (GAAP) / Adjusted Revenue (Adjusted) (9 %) 1 % 23 % 22 % (4 %) 0 % 23 % 24 %

________________________________________________________________ (1) Our financial results for the first quarter of 2023 as previously announced in our press release furnished as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 10, 2023 erroneously included an adjustment for "Other expense" of $1.8 million in "Adjusted general & administrative expenses" and "Adjusted operating income." The error has been corrected by revising the amounts for the affected line items for the year ended December 31, 2023 in the table above. (2) Adjusted operating income represents Adjusted Revenue less non-GAAP costs and operating expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of each non-GAAP, or adjusted, revenue, cost and expense and operating income measure to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 750,265 $ 766,554 Restructuring related expenses (1) - - 10,000 - Adjusted Revenue (1) $ 196,644 $ 184,109 $ 760,265 $ 766,554 Cost of revenue $ 15,170 $ 17,360 $ 66,925 $ 65,079 Restructuring related expenses (1,272 ) (207 ) (4,150 ) (444 ) Stock-based compensation expense (123 ) (169 ) (610 ) (359 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (4 ) (1 ) (29 ) (18 ) Adjusted cost of revenue $ 13,771 $ 16,983 $ 62,136 $ 64,258 Product development and technology $ 32,032 $ 36,770 $ 135,836 $ 143,137 Acquisition related expenses (26 ) (540 ) (329 ) (1,416 ) Restructuring related expenses (524 ) 26 (8,927 ) (2,840 ) Stock-based compensation expense (7,144 ) (9,863 ) (30,096 ) (35,190 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (100 ) (58 ) (820 ) (985 ) Adjusted product development and technology $ 24,238 $ 26,335 $ 95,664 $ 102,706 Sales and marketing $ 93,751 $ 84,128 $ 341,328 $ 357,631 Acquisition related expenses - (185 ) - (2,064 ) Restructuring related expenses (1,240 ) - (2,078 ) (2,679 ) Stock-based compensation expense (8,646 ) (5,037 ) (20,311 ) (21,036 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (68 ) (25 ) (336 ) (327 ) Adjusted sales and marketing $ 83,797 $ 78,881 $ 318,603 $ 331,525 General and administrative $ 30,371 $ 28,581 $ 125,515 $ 144,792 Financing related expenses - (6 ) - (20 ) Acquisition related expenses (148 ) (2,131 ) (1,448 ) (23,006 ) Restructuring related expenses (1,598 ) 144 (1,868 ) (310 ) Legal settlement expenses 2,900 1,300 (100 ) (1,500 ) Stock-based compensation expense (12,865 ) (14,345 ) (53,803 ) (63,649 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (96 ) (59 ) (508 ) (552 ) Loss on operating lease assets (979 ) (12,569 ) (1,353 ) (12,569 ) Gain on sale of business - 11,404 - 11,404 Adjusted general and administrative (2) $ 17,585 $ 12,319 $ 66,435 $ 54,590 Depreciation and amortization $ 43,608 $ 15,533 $ 107,668 $ 54,177 Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and restructuring activities (32,037 ) (5,674 ) (64,806 ) (23,200 ) Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 11,571 $ 9,859 $ 42,862 $ 30,977 Operating (loss) income $ (18,288 ) $ 1,737 $ (27,007 ) $ 1,738 Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions and restructuring activities 32,037 5,674 64,806 23,200 Financing related expenses - 6 - 20 Acquisition related expenses 174 2,856 1,777 26,486 Restructuring related expenses 4,634 37 27,023 6,273 Legal settlement expenses (2,900 ) (1,300 ) 100 1,500 Stock-based compensation expense 28,778 29,414 104,820 120,234 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 268 143 1,693 1,882 Loss on operating lease assets 979 12,569 1,353 12,569 Gain on sale of business - (11,404 ) - (11,404 ) Adjusted operating income (2) $ 45,682 $ 39,732 $ 174,565 $ 182,498

________________________________________________________________ (1) We define Adjusted Revenue for a particular period as revenue excluding client contract termination costs associated with the restructuring related activities. The restructuring related expenses adjustment to revenue herein for the year ended December 31, 2023 represents the $10.0 million contract termination payment to a pharma manufacturer solutions client in connection with the Restructuring Plan. (2) Our financial results for the first quarter of 2023 as previously announced in our press release furnished as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 10, 2023 erroneously included an adjustment for "Other expense" of $1.8 million in "Adjusted general & administrative expenses" and "Adjusted operating income." The error has been corrected by revising the amounts for the affected line items for the year ended December 31, 2023 in the table above.

