FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $25.3 million, or $0.44 per share on a diluted basis, which exceeded the regular dividend of $0.34 per share paid on December 29, 2023. This represents 47 consecutive quarters of dividend coverage.

Net asset value per share was $11.90 at December 31, 2023 compared to $12.72 at September 30, 2023.

Net decrease in net assets from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $13.3 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.22 per share net increase in net assets from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net increase in net assets from operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $38.5 million, or $0.67 per share.

Total acquisitions during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $40.6 million and total dispositions were $42.2 million. Total acquisitions for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $226.1 million and total dispositions were $218.7 million.

As of December 31, 2023, loans on non-accrual status represented 2.0% of the portfolio at fair value and 3.7% at cost.

On February 27, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2024.

As previously disclosed, on January 10, 2024, the Company entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("BCIC"), pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TCPC ("Merger Sub, the "Merger"). Following the Merger, TCPC will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TCPC" and the Merger Sub will continue as a subsidiary of TCPC. The Merger is currently anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2024, subject to stockholder approval, customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

"We generated solid net investment income in the fourth quarter, culminating a strong year in which we grew NII 20% and delivered a 14.5% net investment income return on equity," Rajneesh Vig, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Chairman and CEO, said. "Our proven track record of delivering consistent results across market cycles has enabled us to consistently out-earn our dividend and drive outstanding long-term results on behalf of our shareholders. During the fourth quarter, we did report a decline in NAV, the largest driver of which was unrealized losses on three positions in our portfolio," Vig continued. "It's important to emphasize that these companies' challenges are idiosyncratic in nature and not indicative of broader issues in our portfolio. Our overall credit quality is solid, and we are well-positioned to further execute our strategy of selectively investing in compelling, new opportunities. We also are confident in our ability to close our proposed merger with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation this year as planned. This is a transformational combination that we believe will create substantial scale, operational cost synergies, and better access to capital on improved terms. We also anticipate that the transaction will be accretive to NII and further bolster the earnings power of the combined company."

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of December 31, 2023, our investment portfolio consisted of debt and equity positions in 142 portfolio companies with a total fair value of approximately $1.6 billion, 89.3% of which was senior secured debt. 77.6% of the total portfolio was first lien. Equity positions, which include equity interests in diversified portfolios of debt, represented approximately 10.7% of the portfolio. 95.6% of our debt investments were floating rate, 94.0% of which had interest rate floors.

As of December 31, 2023, the weighted average annual effective yield of our debt portfolio was approximately 14.1%(1) and the weighted average annual effective yield of our total portfolio was approximately 13.3%, compared with 14.1% and 13.2%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023. We placed our loan to Thras.io on non-accrual during the fourth quarter. In total, debt investments in four portfolio companies were on non-accrual status as of December 31, 2023, representing 2.0% of the portfolio at fair value and 3.7% at cost.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we invested approximately $40.6 million, primarily in six investments, comprised of five new and one existing portfolio companies. Of these investments, $37.1 million, or 91.4% of total acquisitions, was in senior secured loans, $2.2 million, or 5.4% of total acquisitions, was in a senior secured note, and $1.3 million, or 3.2% of total acquisitions, was comprised primarily of equity investments. Additionally, we received approximately $42.2 million in proceeds from sales or repayments of investments during the three months ended December 31, 2023. New investments during the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 13.4%. Investments we exited had a weighted average effective yield of 12.5%. We expect to continue to invest in senior secured loans, bonds and subordinated debt, as well as select equity investments, to obtain a high level of current income, with an emphasis on principal protection.

As of December 31, 2023, total assets were $1.7 billion, net assets were $687.6 million and net asset value per share was $11.90, as compared to $1.7 billion, $735.0 million, and $12.72 per share, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $50.8 million, or $0.88 per share. Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included $0.04 per share from recurring original issue discount and exit fee amortization, $0.06 per share from interest income paid in kind, $0.02 per share in dividend income and $0.00 per share of other income. This reflects our policy of recording interest income, adjusted for amortization of premiums and discounts, on an accrual basis. Origination, structuring, closing, commitment, and similar upfront fees received in connection with the outlay of capital are generally amortized into interest income over the life of the respective debt investment.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $25.6 million, or $0.44 per share, including interest and other debt expenses of $11.5 million, or $0.20 per share, and incentive compensation from net investment income of $5.3 million, or $0.09 per share. Excluding incentive compensation, interest and other debt expenses, annualized fourth quarter expenses were 4.5% of average net assets.

Net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $25.3 million, or $0.44 per share. Net realized losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $0.0 million, or $0.00 per share. Net unrealized losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $38.6 million, or $0.67 per share. Net unrealized losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were comprised of a $13.8 million unrealized loss on our investment in Edmentum, an $8.6 million unrealized loss on our investment in Thras.io, a $5.4 million unrealized loss on our investment in Aventiv Technologies (Securus), a $2.4 million unrealized loss on our investment in Astra Acquisition and a $2.3 million unrealized loss on our investment in Nephron. Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $13.3 million, or $0.23 per share.

(1) Weighted average annual effective yield includes amortization of deferred debt origination and end-of-term fees and accretion of original issue discount, but excludes market discount and any prepayment and make-whole fee income. The weighted average effective yield on our debt portfolio excludes any debt investments that are distressed or on non-accrual status.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of December 31, 2023, available liquidity was approximately $359.0 million, comprised of approximately $246.8 million in available capacity under our leverage program and $112.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The combined weighted-average interest rate on debt outstanding at December 31, 2023 was 4.29%.

Total debt outstanding at December 31, 2023 was as follows:

Maturity Rate Carrying

Value (1) Available Total

Capacity Operating Facility 2026 SOFR+2.00% (2) $ 163,168,808 $ 136,831,192 $ 300,000,000 (3) Funding Facility II 2027 SOFR+2.05% (4) 100,000,000 100,000,000 200,000,000 (5) SBA Debentures 2024-2031 2.52% (6) 150,000,000 10,000,000 160,000,000 2024 Notes ($250 million par) 2024 3.900% 249,596,009 - 249,596,009 2026 Notes ($325 million par) 2026 2.850% 325,791,013 - 325,791,013 Total leverage 988,555,830 $ 246,831,192 $ 1,235,387,022 Unamortized issuance costs (3,355,221 ) Debt, net of unamortized issuance costs $ 985,200,609

___________________________ (1) Except for the 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes, all carrying values are the same as the principal amounts outstanding. (2) As of December 31, 2023, $155.0 million of the outstanding amount was subject to a SOFR credit adjustment of 0.11%. $8.2 million of the outstanding amount bore interest at a rate of EURIBOR + 2.00% and $2.0 million of the outstanding amount bore interest at a rate of Prime + 1.00%. (3) Operating Facility includes a $100.0 million accordion which allows for expansion of the facility to up to $400.0 million subject to consent from the lender and other customary conditions. (4) Subject to certain funding requirements and a SOFR credit adjustment of 0.15%. (5) Funding Facility II includes a $50.0 million accordion which allows for expansion of the facility to up to $250.0 million subject to consent from the lender and other customary conditions. (6) Weighted-average interest rate, excluding fees of 0.35% or 0.36%.

On February 27, 2024, our Board of Directors re-approved our stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50.0 million in the aggregate of our common stock at prices at certain thresholds below our net asset value per share, in accordance with the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, no shares were repurchased.

MERGER AGREEMENT

As previously disclosed, on September 6, 2023, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("BCIC"), BCIC Merger Sub, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (formerly known as Project Spurs Merger Sub, LLC, "Merger Sub"), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, (x) BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and investment adviser to BCIC ("BCIA"), and (y) Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC (the "Advisor"). The Company's Board of Directors and the BCIC Board of Directors, including all of the independent directors of each board, on the recommendation of a special committee comprised solely of the independent directors of each respective board, have approved the Merger Agreement and the terms and transactions contemplated thereby. For more information, please refer to the Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 6, 2023.

On October 6, 2023, the Company filed a preliminary registration statement on Form N-14, which included a joint proxy statement of the Company and BCIC and the Company's prospectus. The registration statement on Form N-14 was declared effective by the SEC on November 16, 2023, and the final joint proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to stockholders on January 15, 2024. The transaction is subject to approval by our and BCIC's stockholders, customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Assuming these conditions are satisfied, the transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2024. For more information, please refer to the Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 6, 2023 and the Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to the joint proxy statement on Form N-14, as filed with the SEC on January 10, 2024.

In connection with entry into the Merger Agreement and subject to closing of the Merger, the Advisor has agreed to reduce its base management fee rate for managing the Company from 1.50% to 1.25% on assets equal to or below 200% of the net asset value of the Company (for the avoidance of doubt, the base management fee rate on assets that exceed 200% of the net asset value of the Company would remain 1.00%) with no change to the basis of calculation.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On February 27, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.34 per share payable on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2024.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,389,865,889 and $1,474,146,428, respectively) $ 1,317,691,543 $ 1,402,764,659 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $63,188,613 and $37,132,993, respectively) 65,422,375 69,089,697 Controlled investments (cost of $198,335,511 and $158,500,501, respectively) 171,827,192 137,733,285 Total investments (cost of $1,651,390,013 and $1,669,779,921, respectively) 1,554,941,110 1,609,587,641 Cash and cash equivalents 112,241,946 82,435,171 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 25,650,684 20,903,797 Deferred debt issuance costs 3,671,727 3,597,236 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,266,886 2,826,004 Total assets 1,698,772,353 1,719,349,849 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred issuance costs of $3,355,221 and $5,056,427, respectively) 985,200,609 944,005,814 Interest and debt-related payables 10,407,570 9,260,738 Management fees payable 5,690,105 6,084,202 Incentive fees payable 5,347,711 4,883,575 Payable for investments purchased 960,000 1,937,465 Reimbursements due to the Advisor 844,664 1,498,733 Distributions payable - 2,888,363 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,720,148 2,037,169 Total liabilities 1,011,170,807 972,596,059 Net assets $ 687,601,546 $ 746,753,790 Composition of net assets applicable to common shareholders Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 57,767,264 and 57,767,264 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 57,767 $ 57,767 Paid-in capital in excess of par 967,643,255 967,890,570 Distributable earnings (loss) (280,099,476 ) (221,194,547 ) Total net assets 687,601,546 746,753,790 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,698,772,353 $ 1,719,349,849 Net assets per share $ 11.90 $ 12.93

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Investment income Interest income (excluding PIK): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 183,528,944 $ 157,012,042 $ 143,005,804 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 1,137,108 148,805 127,247 Controlled investments 10,061,227 7,710,565 6,678,789 PIK income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 9,422,286 7,899,134 5,839,520 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 319,010 - - Controlled investments 651,700 - - Dividend income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,133,826 1,017,828 1,131,568 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 2,652,918 2,357,066 4,599,288 Controlled investments - 3,794,889 2,110,976 Other income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 376,214 881,611 449,021 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 45,650 180,520 1,163,495 Total investment income 209,328,883 181,002,459 165,105,708 Operating expenses Interest and other debt expenses 47,810,740 39,358,896 40,988,760 Management fees 24,020,766 26,259,584 25,719,938 Incentive fees 22,602,949 18,759,613 17,726,879 Professional fees 2,173,123 1,767,652 1,715,244 Administrative expenses 1,532,284 1,760,905 1,851,420 Director fees 936,819 1,090,654 982,111 Insurance expense 558,020 638,006 615,901 Custody fees 365,107 339,886 325,239 Other operating expenses 2,525,002 2,589,090 2,637,102 Total operating expenses 102,524,810 92,564,286 92,562,594 Net investment income before taxes 106,804,073 88,438,173 72,543,114 Excise tax expense 247,315 - - Net investment income 106,556,758 88,438,173 72,543,114 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and foreign currency Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (31,648,232 ) (29,278,589 ) (2,257,955 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments - 11,172,439 6,545,598 Controlled investments - (124,801 ) - Net realized gain (loss) (31,648,232 ) (18,230,951 ) 4,287,643 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (2,036,190 ) (72,517,792 ) 13,083,276 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (28,656,798 ) (27,307,855 ) 53,937,566 Controlled investments (5,741,106 ) 20,393,093 (3,854,536 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (36,434,094 ) (79,432,554 ) 63,166,306 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (68,082,326 ) (97,663,505 ) 67,453,949 Realized loss on extinguishment of debt - - (6,206,289 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 38,474,432 $ (9,225,332 ) $ 133,790,774 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.67 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.32 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 57,767,264 57,767,264 57,767,264

