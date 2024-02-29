EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
4FINANCE HOLDING SA. REPORTS RESULTS
Net profit of €44.2 million, showing continued profitable growth
Adjusted EBITDA of €131.3 million
Successful refinancing of EUR 2028 bonds adds to strong credit story
29 February 2024. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2023 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"These results show our commitment to deliver ongoing profitability, with net profit from continuing operations up 27% to €44 million year-on-year, and quarterly gross income of €122 million, the highest in recent years.
"We've managed growth while simultaneously reducing our cost-to-income ratio and made good progress in developing our businesses in Mexico and the UK. The successful bond refinancing in Q4 2023 adds to a strong credit story, with the next maturity not until October 2026. Our strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio allow us to continue to adapt and grow."
