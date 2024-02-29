Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the premier international event for the mineral exploration and mining industry.

Patrick Levasseur, the President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, warmly invites attendees to visit at Booth 2145 within the Investor Exchange area. Mr. Levasseur looks forward to engaging with investors and enthusiasts alike: "Come and visit us to discuss the promising gold discoveries in the Beauce region and learn more about our strategic acquisition of Quebec's largest portfolio of phosphate properties."

Image: BGF PDAC Banners

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/199863_b624e6cf043768b7_001full.jpg

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, , Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact



Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)