The identity authority will also host a session with industry leaders from RELX, L'Oreal, BP and Maersk to discuss the transformative impact of converged identity on identity security projects

Gartner Identity Access Management Summit 2024 -- Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its leading Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) platform at the 2024 Gartner Identity Access Management Summit taking place 4 5 March in London.

Attendees can meet with Saviynt at Booth #300 to discover how to elevate their organizations' security strategy with a cloud-native platform designed for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), among others, or book a one-on-one session with Saviynt's account team to explore how its offerings meet your unique needs.

"We look forward to the Gartner IAM Summit each year because it's an excellent opportunity to meet with like-minded attendees where we can discuss the latest technologies and strategies to secure their business," said Todd Rotger, Chief Revenue Officer at Saviynt. "This year the team is excited to showcase the only converged cloud identity platform that provides intelligent access and governance for any app, any identity and any cloud. We encourage attendees to stop by our booth, meet with our team, or join any of our events to learn how to modernize their identity program and build a zero trust foundation designed to take on new challenges as they emerge with our EIC platform."

Saviynt Session: Identity Security Converged Expert Insights from Top International Brands

Join Saviynt for an engaging and interactive 30-minute roundtable discussion featuring top industry leaders from RELX, L'Oreal, BP and Maersk. Moderated by Jonathan Neal, Field CTO of Saviynt. The discussion will dive into the transformative impact of converged identity on identity security projects. The panelists will share their real-world experiences, focusing on the effective use of people, processes, and technology.

Who: Moderator and panelists include Jonathan Neal, Field CTO of Saviynt; Peter Nagtegaal, Program Director IAM at RELX; Camilo Charry-Gonzalez, Group IT Internal Control Domain Lead at L'Oreal; Shaun Lennox, Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer (IAM) at BP; and David English, Director of Cyber Security IAM at A.P. Moller-Maersk

3:15 3:45 p.m. GMT Monday, 4 March Where: Room Arora 1, Intercontinental Hotel O2, London, U.K.

Meet with Saviynt at Gartner IAM London:

Saviynt Onsite: During expo hours attendees can stop by Booth #300 or reserve a demo of Saviynt's EIC platform.

During expo hours attendees can stop by Booth #300 or reserve a demo of Saviynt's EIC platform. Capture the Moment: Visit the Saviynt Booth #300 from 6 7 p.m. GMT Monday, 4 March to get your caricature drawn a personalized masterpiece to commemorate your Gartner IAM journey.

Visit the Saviynt Booth #300 from 6 7 p.m. GMT Monday, 4 March to get your caricature drawn a personalized masterpiece to commemorate your Gartner IAM journey. Joint Reception with Cyber Fusion and Symperis: Join Saviynt and its partners for an unforgettable networking reception at Boom Battle Bar, O2, from 6 10 p.m. GMT on 4 March to close out the first day of the Summit. Sign up for an evening of food, drinks, axe throwing, shuffleboard and augmented reality darts.

Join Saviynt and its partners for an unforgettable networking reception at Boom Battle Bar, O2, from 6 10 p.m. GMT on 4 March to close out the first day of the Summit. Sign up for an evening of food, drinks, axe throwing, shuffleboard and augmented reality darts. Saviynt Customer and Partner Connect: Saviynt invites all customers and partners in London, even if not attending the Summit, to participate in a half day Saviynt Connect from 9:30 a.m. 2 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, 6 March at St. Martin's Lane Hotel. Save your spot to hear the latest news on Saviynt's product innovations, corporate news and how to get the most value from its EIC platform.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit 2024

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on identity and access technologies and strategies at the Gartner Identity Access Management Summits taking place 4-5 March in London and December 9-11 in Grapevine. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerIAM.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt's cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

