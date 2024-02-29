Wyman Lewis, SaaS Cybersecurity Veteran and Transformative IT Leader, Joins Apptega as CISO

Lewis, who's run security operations and compliance for both enterprise managed security providers and high-growth software companies, will helm internal security and help steer partner compliance best practices for the provider-first software company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Apptega, the fast-growing SaaS company that builds continuous security & compliance solutions tailored to managed security providers, today announced that Wyman Lewis, CISSP, will join its executive leadership team as chief information security officer.

Wyman Lewis, Apptega CISO

Wyman Lewis, CISSP, joins Apptega as CISO

Lewis's impressive tenure as a security and compliance executive includes leadership roles with highly successful managed security providers, including Securonix - a leader in SIEM, UEBA, security analytics and detection for the Global 2000 - and Alert Logic, among the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response providers. He has also helped lead internal security and compliance for enterprise software companies, including eBay, where he served as business information security officer, and, most recently, Auctane, the e-commerce giant that counts more than a million active customers and brands like Stamps.com, where he served as CISO.

"We have an incredible opportunity to transform the mindset about compliance from a check-the-box exercise to a state of continuous scoring and improvement where security is always at the forefront," Lewis, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, said. "I joined Apptega because, of all the companies in this space, few, if any, are as well positioned to pair a continuous approach with a partner ecosystem that's so well equipped to execute on that vision."

Lewis's hiring shows Apptega's continued investment in injecting its business and culture with deep cybersecurity expertise. The company also recently appointed cybersecurity veterans to run its product and partner success operations. Its leadership team collectively possesses more than 80 years building world-class managed security companies.

"Wyman's expertise and years of experience leading security and compliance operations both in-house and on the provider side make him an incredible resource to our customers and partners, who are at the front lines of continuous compliance," said Dave Colesante, Apptega CEO, who joined the company in November after successfully leading several high-growth cybersecurity companies.

Market-leading security & compliance solutions built for security providers

Apptega offers a full-lifecycle compliance platform that aligns to the technology stacks and services of managed security providers. By helping providers map those services and tools to the tasks that must be accomplished to meet the requirements of common security and compliance frameworks, Apptega empowers providers to:

Bring to market new continuous security and compliance offerings, from gap assessment to audit.

Standardize and validate their existing cybersecurity services by packaging them in a way that satisfies frameworks like PCI and CMMC.

Drive more value, while increasing customer retention, by converting advisory engagements into long-term relationships.

Apptega counts among its partners some of the most established and highest-performing managed security providers, and among its customers thousands of global brands that use the platform to speed internal compliance through automation and AI-powered guidance.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs, MDR companies and security-focused MSPs, who are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View the original press release on newswire.com.