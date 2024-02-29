Sand Studio: AirDroid Business Introduces New Features to Propel Device Management Efficiency

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / AirDroid Business, a leading provider of device management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of new features designed to redefine the efficiency and effectiveness of device management for businesses. With this latest update, AirDroid Business introduces a suite of advanced tools aimed at simplifying IT operations, enhancing security, and boosting productivity for operation and maintenance teams.

Key Features of the Update:

Efficient Batch Operations: This new functionality supports a wide range of operations including bulk rebooting of devices, turning off device screens, notifications, group transfers, and factory resets, etc. This powerful feature is set to significantly simplify the daily management processes, saving time and effort for operations teams.

Enhanced Tasks & Action Logs: With the enhanced tasks and action logs feature, devices can now execute tasks, such as scheduled restarts and clearing of data and cache, etc. This update also introduces the ability to check the results of bulk actions, thereby improving device management efficiency and accountability.

Secure Contact Policy on Devices: To bolster corporate communication data security, AirDroid Business now allows users to easily add a phone numbers whitelist. This feature restricts incoming and outgoing calls to specific numbers, ensuring that communication remains secure.

These updates are tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses, offering solutions that optimize efficiency, streamline operations, and enhance control over device management. AirDroid Business is committed to providing its users with tools that are not only powerful but also easy to use, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced productivity. For more information about AirDroid Business and the latest update, please visit AirDroid Business website and experience the enhanced new features.

About AirDroid Business

AirDroid Business, launched in 2018 by Sand Studio, is an enterprise-grade mobile device management (MDM) solution for attended and unattended Android devices. It is designed to improve the mobility and productivity of businesses of all sizes through remote access and control, device provisioning, policy application and management, kiosk mode, geofencing, and more.

Contact Information

Anita R.

AirDroid Marketing

press@airdroid.com

SOURCE: AirDroid

