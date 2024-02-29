Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEXK | ISIN: US56585A1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MPN
Tradegate
29.02.24
14:53 Uhr
154,16 Euro
-0,10
-0,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,50156,7617:57
156,58156,8817:57
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 16:14
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Trucks and Trains Transition to Using Renewable Diesel in La Basin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation:

Marathon Petroleum's Vinvale and East Hynes fleets in California's Los Angeles Basin have made a significant step toward reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner future by transitioning both fleets entirely to renewable diesel. In 2023, two Marathon Petroleum Transport and Rail (T&R) fleets and two locomotives at the Marathon Petroleum Los Angeles refinery, which are supported by T&R, switched from using traditional diesel fuel to renewable diesel.

How we did it

In 2021, Marathon Petroleum began transitioning its ARCO retail sites to renewable diesel. The terminals started replacing CARB diesel - a specific grade of diesel fuel required by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), with renewable diesel. The Marathon Petroleum fleets refuel their trucks at our load racks and have access to renewable diesel because we are supplying it to our customers. Now, 35 trucks are operating on renewable diesel in the Los Angeles area. In 2023, the rail team began fueling the locomotives at a 50-50 mixture with regular diesel and renewable diesel before completely transitioning to 100% renewable diesel.

"At first, drivers asked lots of questions about renewable diesel and if it would have some of the negative effects on the operations of the trucks like biodiesel did in the past," said Timothy Sweeney, Transport Maintenance Supervisor. "We assured them that this was different. Since we have switched, the drivers haven't seen any decrease in power, performance or operations."

Why it matters

Renewable diesel is an alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Renewable diesel is made from a variety of renewable feedstocks such as vegetable oil, animal fats and waste cooking oils. It is processed to be chemically the same as traditional diesel and can be used to operate any traditional diesel engine without modifications.

Trucks refueling at the East Hynes terminal in Long Beach, California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.