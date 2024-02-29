Discovery Education Offers Educators New Content for Women's History Month

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Discovery Education now offers a new collection of engaging, high-quality digital learning resources to support observances of Women's History Month. Since 1987 in the United States, Women's History Month is a celebration of women's contributions to history, culture, and society.

The following resources are now available for users of the award-winning Discovery Education Experience K-12 learning platform for Women's History Month:

Womanica channel: Get to know the incredible stories of groundbreaking women whose legacies have stood the test of time. Womanica, a podcast series from Wonder Media Network, offers bite-sized audio biographies of women you may or may not know, but whose impact has changed the world. Gain inspiration and spark curiosity by listening to the contributions, successes, trials, and triumphs of phenomenal women from a variety of backgrounds including scientists, activists, actors, teachers, poets, philosophers, scholars, politicians, comedians, and more.

Women in History channel: Celebrate the remarkable journeys of legendary women throughout history and learn contemporary stories of women changing the world today. This collection showcases stories of pioneering women who have fought for equality and advocated for meaningful change. Explore the impact women have had politically, in STEM, the arts, sports, leadership positions, and more.

Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standard-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education Experience facilitates the creation of engaging instructional experiences for all students.

In addition, for users of the award-winning Mystery Science service, the Celebrating Women in Science & Arts Collection offers open-and-go lessons that inspire students to see themselves in science. Mystery Science is an engaging standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious. In this collection of 45-minute engineering lessons, Mystery Guides lead no prep, open-and-go lessons with step-by-step hands-on activities exploring scientific phenomena using common classroom items.

"In my classroom, I ensure that all my students have no limitations on their curiosity," said Renee Cunningham, the Media Coordinator at New Town Elementary School of Union County Public Schools in North Carolina. "I love knowing that I can always rely on Discovery Education for current and engaging resources that make it easy for me to integrate into a lesson plan."

Discovery Education also offers many free resources educators can integrate into their Women's History Month observances. Among the free resources are:

Career Profiles

The Women's History Month career profiles collection from the STEM Careers Coalition celebrates the careers of women leaders in STEM. The collection of dynamic, on-demand resources supports educators' efforts to drive deeper student engagement by connecting classroom lessons to the real-world. Career profile videos show students a variety of STEM careers across engineering, chemistry, research, and technology.



The STEM Careers Coalition solves critical gaps in representation in the STEM professional workforce. The Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations that has provided equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019. The Coalition will continue to ignite student curiosity and influence a diverse future STEM workforce and reach 10 million teachers and students by 2025.



The STEM Careers Coalition solves critical gaps in representation in the STEM professional workforce. The Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations that has provided equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019. The Coalition will continue to ignite student curiosity and influence a diverse future STEM workforce and reach 10 million teachers and students by 2025. The career profiles from Girls4Tech - Mastercard's signature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics program, supported by Discovery Education - are geared towards giving girls in middle and high school access to STEM resources and career exploration tools. Students are introduced to the topics of Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity via virtual video introductions to Mastercard's cybersecurity specialists. Women role models will inspire girls to explore the possibilities of a STEM career.

Gamified Learning and Student Challenges

Maker High is an educational partnership with Goldieblox that makes science fun and accessible through teacher-led activities paired with a new game, Chem Lab Escape hosted on Roblox. Teach your students critical thinking and core concepts of chemistry that are the keys to solving this chemistry escape room. Chem Lab Escape empowers students to solve challenges such as combining elements and solutions to create chemical reactions and adding and removing heat energy to water to navigate an obstacle course.

As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the chance to earn the title of "America's Top Young Scientist." Each year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes the grand prize winner, 10 finalists, four honorable mentions, and up to 51 state merit winners - nationwide and in Washington D.C. - who have demonstrated a passion for using science to solve everyday problems and improve the world around them. This year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge offers innovative ways for students to engage in science and engineering through new entry topics, including Robotics, Home Improvement, Automotive, Safety, AR/VR, and Climate Tech. Competition entries are accepted until the deadline on May 2, 2024.

"We're on a mission to prepare all learners for tomorrow by creating innovative classrooms connected to today's world," said Robin Porter, Vice President of Digital Content at Discovery Education. "With this new collection of content created with trusted partners, educators and students have at hand engaging materials for Women's History Month and beyond."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contact

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@dicoveryed.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on accesswire.com