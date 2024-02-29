HH Global Ltd.: HH Global completes acquisition of Displayplan

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HH Global and Displayplan

As the world's most impactful partner to brands seeking stronger more sustainable growth, HH Global is a leader in tech-enabled creative production and procurement for some of the world's biggest and boldest retail brands. Today, HH Global has announced the completion of an acquisition of UK-based Displayplan Ltd. to further enhance their expertise and build on their unrivaled, creative, global retail activation capability.

Through this acquisition, HH Global is demonstrating its ongoing investment in developing industry-leading solutions for global retail brands.

The award-winning creative and production teams from Displayplan, along with their digital and shopper marketing strategists, will strengthen HH Global's existing capabilities and enable HH Global to continue driving advancements in creating superior connected shopper experiences.

Kristian Elgey, CEO of HH Global states:

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues who join us as part of the Displayplan acquisition. They join us as we continue on our growth journey, and I'm excited by the value that our combined strength and expertise will create.

I also want to express my sincere appreciation to the team behind this acquisition for all their hard work and dedication.

It is the excellence and energy of our people that make incredible opportunities like this acquisition possible for our clients, our colleagues and our company. The joining of our two organizations brings enhanced expertise to our existing global retail marketing activation leadership and adds both strength and depth to our retail solution capabilities.

Our joint commitment to excellence and innovation has created a team of the best talent in the industry, all focused on delivering big impact for our clients' big ideas in global retail."

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is the global leader in tech-enabled creative production and procurement. They amplify their client's marketing campaigns through unrivaled production, procurement leadership and the most advanced sustainability capabilities available. All delivered at scale through industry-leading technology and the passionate expertise of their people.

HH Global has +4,500 experts in more than 60 countries and in every market around the world. With a thirty-year track record of success, they help the biggest, most exciting and progressive global brands achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business.

With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of technology tools and data insights - they make their client's brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-global-completes-acquisition-of-displayplan-302075840.html