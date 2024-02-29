Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Ranks No. 67 of Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. Magazine's Regional List

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Inc. Magazine revealed that Travel Nurses, Inc. climbed through the ranks to No. 67 and saw 285% growth on the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list. The previous year in 2023, Travel Nurses, Inc. ranked No. 153 on the list. This is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.

"It is such an honor for Travel Nurses, Inc. to be recognized for the second year in a row by Inc. Magazine. I am proud of all the hard work and dedication our team has put in over the years to making sure our clients and partners receive excellent service. This recognition is the culmination of that work," said Bryan Burnett, CEO of Travel Nurses, Inc.

This list contains companies from all industries in the Southeast. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent. By 2023, these companies also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Travel Nurses, Inc. is a leading healthcare staffing agency with more than 35 years in the industry. The company was founded by nurses and now staffs nurses and allied healthcare professionals in 49 states. They are committed to excellence being JCAHO certified and were the first agency to partner with the DAISY award for nurses. As the company continues its substantial growth trajectory, they consistently receive positive feedback from their clients, reflecting their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

