Grid Battery Metals Inc.: Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024/ Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces that Global Business Reports, a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue of the Western USA Mining 2024, profiling active and successful mineral exploration companies in this region.

The interview and corporate profile can be found by accessing the following weblink, Global Business Reports, Western USA Mining 2024.

The article includes commentary by Grid's CEO Mr. Tim Fernback, a discussion of Grid's current lithium exploration programs in Nevada, its impressive corporate balance sheet and cash balance, and the company's overall focus for 2024.

About Global Business Reports

Headquartered in Singapore and with offices in Istanbul, Global Business Reports ("GBR") was established in 2001 in order to provide first-hand information for global business decision makers. In an age where cross boundary trade and investment are driving factors for businesses, information is crucial. Precise sectorial reports help companies understand and expand their markets, improve their sourcing chain, target their investments and discover the trends affecting their industry around the world.

GBR provides in-depth analyses and up-to-date insights into all aspects of the mining, energy, chemicals and life sciences industries globally. Our research includes face-to-face meetings with the main protagonists in the field to form an accurate picture of the actual situation on the ground.

The Western USA Mining 2024 Report looks at copper, lithium, uranium, rare earth, and other minerals are in-demand commodities and prevalent in Western USA. From northern Alaska to southern Arizona, the Western USA boasts rich reserves of these minerals. The world is in a race towards a more green and electrified future, and these metals have become a focal point in global discussion, being designated by many nations as "critical," resembling oil in terms of their geopolitical significance. Nations worldwide are after self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on foreign sources; the US is no exception.

With approximately 110 interviews conducted with government authorities, associations, and key C-level executives across the mining value chain, GBR's Western USA Mining 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of the mining industry. This report aims to provide readers with on-the-ground insights, allowing them to understand how the past has shaped today's US mining industry and what industry leaders hope for the future.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded results with average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to 5,610 ppm Lithium.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTCQX:NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023). More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

