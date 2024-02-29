Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 16:38
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot: Redefining Success: 18-Year Home Depot Associate Shares Her Core Career Principles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The corporate compliance department works to ensure everyone at The Home Depot is doing the right thing. As a manager in that space and an 18-year associate, Ashaki Whatley loves putting on her orange apron every day. At work, she chairs one of the company's associate resource groups, which helps to build future leaders. Outside of work, she's active in leadership organizations and often volunteers with her sorority.

In this video, Ashaki shares tips for career longevity and explains what helps keep her life in balance.

The Home Depot is committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. If you're interested in a job at the Home Depot, visit www.careers.homedepot.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
