BOK Financial Corp: Heather Worley joins BOK Financial as Investor Relations Director

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / BOK Financial has named Heather Worley as SVP, director of investor relations for the $50 billion financial services company.

Worley has more than a decade of experience in investor relations in the financial service industry, most recently as managing director, head of investor relations for CrossFirst Bankshares in Dallas. A graduate of Mississippi State University, she has a long record of success in the financial services industry, including more than 15 years with Texas Capital Bank.

"We are so pleased to welcome Heather to BOK Financial," said Marty Grunst, chief financial officer for BOK Financial. "Our company's long-term focus is unique and our revenue stream is more complex than any other bank in our peer group. Heather is a skilled communicator with an impressive track record in investor relationships and will enhance the way we share our performance with stakeholders."

"I've followed BOK Financial for over 10 years and had become aware of the quality of the organization and its leadership," said Worley. "I'm thrilled to join and hope to be able to contribute to the company's already strong position in investment community."

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $105 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

