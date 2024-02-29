Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813023 | ISIN: AU000000WOR2 | Ticker-Symbol: WF9
Tradegate
27.02.24
20:04 Uhr
9,350 Euro
-0,350
-3,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLEY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLEY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,95010,20017:46
9,90010,30017:30
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 17:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOK Financial Corp: Heather Worley joins BOK Financial as Investor Relations Director

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / BOK Financial has named Heather Worley as SVP, director of investor relations for the $50 billion financial services company.

Worley has more than a decade of experience in investor relations in the financial service industry, most recently as managing director, head of investor relations for CrossFirst Bankshares in Dallas. A graduate of Mississippi State University, she has a long record of success in the financial services industry, including more than 15 years with Texas Capital Bank.

"We are so pleased to welcome Heather to BOK Financial," said Marty Grunst, chief financial officer for BOK Financial. "Our company's long-term focus is unique and our revenue stream is more complex than any other bank in our peer group. Heather is a skilled communicator with an impressive track record in investor relationships and will enhance the way we share our performance with stakeholders."

"I've followed BOK Financial for over 10 years and had become aware of the quality of the organization and its leadership," said Worley. "I'm thrilled to join and hope to be able to contribute to the company's already strong position in investment community."

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $105 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Sue Hermann
Chief Marketing Officer
303-312-3488

SOURCE: BOK Financial Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.