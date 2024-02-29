Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2023

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the twelve months of 2023.

Key financial unaudited indicators,EUR million 2023 2022
Revenue 369,8 420,4
EBITDA 78,3 -36,5
Net profit 48,4 -49,5
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 23,9 -25,5
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 37,5 34,6
Adjusted* Net Profit, EUR million 22,2 13,8
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 10,9 7,1

*The adjustment of the profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:
1. Unaudited financial results of the Company.
2. Press release.
The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaite
Communications project manager
tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


