Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2024

29 February 2024

Today, at 15:00 CET, Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") held its Annual General Meeting completely electronically.

At the Annual General Meeting, the following was approved:

The Annual Report for 2023;

Proposal for distribution of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report including that net profit be allocated to retained earnings and that no dividend payment for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 be distributed;

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024;

Re-election of Bo Rygaard, Juha Christensen, Åsa Riisberg, Susan Cooklin, and Bart Walterus as members of the Board of Directors;

Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor, and that the elected auditor shall take up the role as both Netcompany's financial- and sustainability auditor as was stated in the notice;

The amended Articles of Association, section 5.1; and

The amended Articles of Association, section 13.2 and 13.3.

In addition, the Remuneration Report 2023 was approved in the advisory vote.

After the Annual General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:

Bo Rygaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee;

Juha Christensen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee;

Åsa Riisberg, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee;

Susan Cooklin, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee; and

Bart Walterus, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee.

