Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delising of paid subscription units of Ziccum AB from First North Growth Market (100/24)

Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTA) of Ziccum AB Trading in Ziccum AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is March 1, 2024. Short name: ZICC BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021512365 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 321158 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (0)8-5886 85 70. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB