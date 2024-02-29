Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units of Rightbridge Ventures Group AB from First North Growth Market (101/24)

Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (publ) (101/24) Trading in Rightbridge Ventures Group AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is March 1, 2024. Short name: RIGHTB BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021183506 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 318394 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +46 70-389 48 88. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB