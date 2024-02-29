Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A3D09W | ISIN: SE0019070749 | Ticker-Symbol: K0B0
Frankfurt
29.02.24
08:16 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.02.2024 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units of Rightbridge Ventures Group AB from First North Growth Market (101/24)

Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Rightbridge Ventures
Group AB (publ) (101/24) 

Trading in Rightbridge Ventures Group AB paid subscription units is to cease.
The last trading day is March 1, 2024. 



Short name:  RIGHTB BTU 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021183506
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 318394   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommission AB on +46 70-389 48 88. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
