Sofidel Sustainability Specialist To Speak at Clean Buildings Conference 2024

-Learn how to cut through greenwashing to improve Scope 3 emissions-

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / On Tuesday, March 12, Mohamed Abaas, environmental sustainability specialist from Sofidel, will present tips for cutting through greenwashing to improve scope 3 emissions and meet sustainability goals at the Clean Buildings Conference (CBC) in Baltimore. His eye-opening presentation will take place at 8:45 a.m. EST.

"Business leaders must consider the full impact of a product's life cycle to determine if it's truly sustainable and worth buying for their facilities," said Abaas. "It's not enough to trust that if a product is labeled 'green' it is benefitting the environment."

Attendees of the two-day conference will gain a better understanding of pressing issues in the cleaning industry via speaker presentations, workshops, panel discussions and more. They will learn how to make and attain sustainability goals that will help the planet as well as facility occupants while improving their bottom line. The conference will coincide with NFMT Expo which will highlight the latest trends in facility management.

"It's never too late to embrace tools and knowledge that will help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. CBC is a great place to network and gain valuable skills regarding sustainability," added Abaas.

Sofidel is a leading provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use across the U.S. and Europe. With its global headquarters in Italy, Sofidel America has been offering its innovative sustainable paper products to U.S. customers since 2012. Sustainability is one of Sofidel's core organizational values. It recently earned an A- in the Climate Change and Forests categories by CDP, and the company is a member of the UN Global Compact.

Registration is open now for CBC, with pricing starting at $49 to attend CBC conference sessions. To learn more and register, visit https://www.cleanbuildingsconference.com/lp/CBCEarlyReg/.

For more information about Sofidel, visit www.sofidel.com.

About?The?Sofidel?Group??

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

