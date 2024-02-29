Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 février/February 2024) - Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,997,375 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on March 4, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 997 375 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 4 mars 2024 Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 5 mars/March 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 6 mars/March 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 5 mars/March 2024 Symbol/Symbole: ANON NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 03634K 20 2 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 03634K 20 2 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 03634K103/CA03634K1030

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)