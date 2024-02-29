Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar on Wednesday, March 13th to discuss the Company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") business unit.

The new CDMO business unit allows pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and nutrition industry leaders the opportunity to utilize BioHarvest's Botanical Synthesis Process technology through a business model which includes both development and long-term manufacturing contracts. The proprietary Botanical Synthesis Process provides these industry leaders, who are searching for the next generation of therapeutic molecules, with capabilities to source new patentable plant-based molecules which offer unique advantages such as lower development and manufacturing costs, faster development speed (15-24 months), manufacturing consistency and enhanced safety.

CEO Ilan Sobel and Chairman Zaki Rakib will host the call at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with a formal presentation to discuss the launch of the CDMO business unit, provide a corporate update and conclude with a question-and-answer session. To participate, please use the following information:

CDMO Corporate Update Webinar

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time



Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qPKRgN9ETXWot2UksgPfCg

Investors and media are advised to join at least five minutes before the start of the event to ensure timely participation.

Chairman Zaki Rakib stated: "We architected this new CDMO services division to complement our product division, which we believe will allow us to more efficiently monetize our Botanical Synthesis technology platform. The new business unit has the potential to turn plants into predictable and reliable sources of therapeutic molecules - not only because we will be developing them alongside industry customers, but also because each new molecular project will allow us to expand our IP library and predictive abilities more efficiently. I look forward to discussing our progress with our shareholders, as this is a truly momentous step in BioHarvest's growth trajectory."

CEO Ilan Sobel concluded: "Our initial two CDMO customers serve as strong validation of the industry need for solutions such as those offered by our Botanical Synthesis Process. As we move ahead, we will continue to aggressively push for additional agreements in the quarters to come. I would like to thank our whole science team - including Chairman Dr. Zaki Rakib, CTO Dr. Yochi Hagai and VP of R&D Dr. Malkit Azahi - for making this possible. Their experience, paired with the success of our own red grape cell complex molecule product, has proven instrumental in building the credibility needed to secure these initial customers."

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology process to grow the active ingredients in plants, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BHSC@mzgroup.us

BioHarvest Sciences Contact:

Dave Ryan - VP Investor Relations & Director

(604) 622-1186

dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

There is no assurance of additional future contracts. Readers are cautioned that future contracts or increased revenue is not necessarily an increase in net income or profitability as costs will likely increase as well.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199892

SOURCE: BioHarvest Sciences Inc.