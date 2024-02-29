Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
28.02.24
08:03 Uhr
4,740 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4654,80017:53
Dow Jones News
29.02.2024 | 17:31
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date 
29-Feb-2024 / 15:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date 
ISE: DHG       LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 29 February 2024: Dalata Hotel Group Plc ("Dalata" or "the Group") provides confirmation of the 
record date for the final proposed dividend. 
The following amendment has been made to the 2023 Preliminary Financial Results announcement released on 29 February 
2024 at 07:00. 
On 28 February 2024, the Board proposed a final dividend of 8 cents per share. Based on shares in issue at 31 December 
2023, the amount of dividends proposed is EUR17.9 million. This proposed dividend is subject to approval by the 
shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The payment date for the final dividend will be 1 May 2024 to shareholders 
registered on the record date 5 April 2024. These consolidated financial statements do not reflect this dividend. 
 Previously the record date in the notes to the consolidated financial statements referenced the record date as 25 
April 2024 which is incorrect. The correct record date is 5 April 2024. 
-ENDS- 
 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland 
and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy 
to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The 
Group's portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron 
Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported 
revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is 
listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: 
www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
Sequence No.: 306944 
EQS News ID:  1848855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 10:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.