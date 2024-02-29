DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date 29-Feb-2024 / 15:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clarification of Final Dividend Record Date ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 29 February 2024: Dalata Hotel Group Plc ("Dalata" or "the Group") provides confirmation of the record date for the final proposed dividend. The following amendment has been made to the 2023 Preliminary Financial Results announcement released on 29 February 2024 at 07:00. On 28 February 2024, the Board proposed a final dividend of 8 cents per share. Based on shares in issue at 31 December 2023, the amount of dividends proposed is EUR17.9 million. This proposed dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The payment date for the final dividend will be 1 May 2024 to shareholders registered on the record date 5 April 2024. These consolidated financial statements do not reflect this dividend. Previously the record date in the notes to the consolidated financial statements referenced the record date as 25 April 2024 which is incorrect. The correct record date is 5 April 2024. -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

