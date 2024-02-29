Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
29.02.24
19:19 Uhr
51,68 Euro
+2,34
+4,74 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,4651,7019:20
51,4651,7019:20
Dow Jones News
29.02.2024 | 17:58
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Sunrise Wind selected for award in New York's fourth offshore wind solicitation

DJ Sunrise Wind selected for award in New York's fourth offshore wind solicitation 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Sunrise Wind selected for award in New York's fourth offshore wind solicitation 
29-Feb-2024 / 17:26 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29.2.2024 17:26:50 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
New York's energy agency, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), has conditionally awarded 
Ørsted and Eversource's Sunrise Wind project the right to negotiate a 25-year offshore wind renewable energy 
certificate (OREC) agreement for an offshore wind farm with a maximum capacity of 924 MW. The price per MWh for power 
generated from Sunrise Wind will be made public when negotiations have finalised. When a contract is signed, it will 
replace the existing OREC agreement, which was awarded to Sunrise Wind in 2019. 
Sunrise Wind is expected to be completed in 2026, subject to OREC negotiations, customary state and federal approvals, 
and to Ørsted's final investment decision, which is expected in Q2 2024. The Sunrise Wind design has been reviewed and 
accepted by all relevant state agencies, and the project has secured all major supplier and project labour agreements. 
Final federal permits are expected this summer. 
David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted, says: 
"New York 4 is testament to Governor Hochul's leadership on clean energy and the state's ability to respond nimbly to 
the unprecedented macroeconomic developments that fundamentally changed the economics of the first wave of US offshore 
wind projects and threatened the state's transition to clean energy. With today's award at a bid price level reflecting 
the current component and financing costs, Sunrise Wind is well positioned to deliver clean energy to New York. 
"We're proud to be New York's offshore wind leader. Soon, we'll complete the construction of South Fork Wind, the 
state's first offshore wind farm, and with Sunrise Wind, we'll deliver further economic benefits and local jobs to the 
state, while helping New York achieve its goal of reaching 70 % renewable energy by 2030." 
Ørsted is establishing an offshore wind cluster on the US Northeast coast comprising South Fork Wind (130 MW under 
construction), Revolution Wind (704 MW under construction), and Sunrise Wind (924 MW), port assets, a trained work 
force, and supply chain partners. The northeast hub will be strategic for current and future projects and help Ørsted 
differentiate and de-risk potential future bids and projects. In addition, the company has seabed and assets along the 
US East Coast and is exploring the most value-creating options. 
As announced last month, Ørsted will take full ownership of Sunrise Wind from its current 50/50 joint venture partner 
Eversource, subject to the signing of the OREC agreement, entry into long-form acquisition agreements with Eversource, 
receipt of construction and operations plan (COP) approval, and relevant regulatory approvals. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Sunrise Wind.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  306945 
EQS News ID:  1848875 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848875&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 11:27 ET (16:27 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.