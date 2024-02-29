2023 consolidated revenue of €4.6 million, net of studies for ABIONYX

Cash position of €4.1 million as of December 31, 2023

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, today provides an update on its activity and cash position as of December 31, 2023.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

M€ 2023 2022 Revenue from biotech activity 0.00 0.00 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 4.64 5.25 Total revenue 4.64 5.25 Other revenue 0.00 0.00 Total revenue income and revenue 4.64 5.25 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 4.10 4.04

ABIONYX Pharma recorded a consolidated revenue of €4.64 million for the financial year 2023 after elimination of intra-group transactions. The subsidiary IRIS Pharma recorded an annual revenue of €4.97 million, of which €4.06 million in preclinical and €0.91 million in clinical. Since its integration, IRIS Pharma has focused part of its Services activity on preclinical studies of its recombinant apoA-I, to accelerate its development in ophthalmology. These ophthalmology studies are all proving very positive for clinical development.

Regarding the biotech activities dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients, the Company did not generate any revenue in this financial year, ABIONYX Pharma continuing to provide its bioproduct free of charge as part of the Compassionate Access Authorization (CAA) requests.

In addition to its available cash of €4.1 million, ABIONYX Pharma, with the arrival in January of Dr Rob Scott as CMO and head of R&D, is focusing on the search for strategic partnerships.

Update on R&D activities

In the renal area, the Phase 2a clinical trial for CER-001 (RACERS) in patient with sepsis at high risk of developing acute kidney injury, conducted in partnership with the University of Bari, produced major positive clinical results announced last January. The clinical study met both primary and secondary endpoints. There is no approved treatment for sepsis, which is the 3rd leading cause of death worldwide and globally affects nearly 14 million people each year. Moreover, with an aging population, the number of patients is expected to double by 2050.

In the orphan disease LCAT Deficiency, the Company continues to receive and respond to new Compassionate Access Authorization requests for CER-001 from hospitals around the world to treat individual affected with the disease.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines in diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I -based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in sepsis and critical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229129925/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15