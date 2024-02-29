Press releaseEcully, February 29, 2024 - 6:00 p.m.

Effective date of the Spineway reverse stock split

Spineway announces the completion of the reverse stock split by exchanging 1 new share of 4.00 euros par value for 2,000 old shares of 0.002 euro par value. This transaction, which was carried out pursuant to a decision by the Company's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 10, 2023, took effect on February 27, 2024.

The old Spineway shares with a par value of €0.002 (ISIN code: FR001400BVK2) were delisted from the Euronext Growth market after the close of the market on February 26, 2024 and were replaced with the new Spineway shares with a par value of €4.00 (ISIN code: FR001400N2P2) on February 27, 2024. The mnemonic code (ALSPW) remains unchanged.

As at 27 February 2024, Spineway's share capital comprised 832,962 shares with a par value of €4.00 each.

It should be noted that, as of February 26, 2024, after the close of the market, the new shares that could not be allotted individually and which correspond to fractional rights will be sold automatically by block on the market by financial intermediaries. The financial intermediaries will make the proceeds of the sale available to their shareholder clients within 30 days from February 26, 2024. For more information on the reverse split, shareholders are invited to consult the notice of reverse split published in the BALO on January 10, 2024, and available on the Company's website (www.spineway.com) and the press release published on January 5, 2024 also available on the Company's website.

Increase in share capital

Following conversions of Negma Group Ltd bonds between 22 January 2024 and 9 February 2024, the Company's Board of Directors, meeting on 29 February 2024, recorded the creation of 1,191,228,073 new ordinary shares and an increase in the share capital of a nominal amount of €2,382,456.15. As these conversions took place during the consolidation period, the new shares issued were taken into account in the exchange transactions.

Reduction of the share capital

Subsequent to the reverse stock split, the Company's Board of Directors decided on 29 February 2024 to reduce the share capital by reducing the par value of the Company's shares1. This purely technical operation has no impact on the value of the Company's stock value, nor on the number of shares in circulation. Thus, after this operation, the Company's share capital is still composed of 832,962 ordinary shares, i.e. the number of shares making up the share capital following the above-mentioned reverse stock split, effective since 27 February 2024.

Next events :

March 25, 2024 - Annual General Meeting

April 16, 2024 - Q1 2024 revenue

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

1 The legal par value of one share is thus reduced from 4.00 euros to 0.045 euro and the share capital to 37,483.29 euros.