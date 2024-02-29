Freshwater access in the South Pacific Islands OSMOSUN shifts gears and enters the operational phase of its Kori Odyssey programme

Chartres, 29 February 2024 - OSMOSUN®, a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, presents an initial assessment of its Kori Odyssey project: three small-capacity units installed, eight under implementation and ten similar projects under negotiation, a network of partners identified, a recognised reputation and the start of a new phase in the programme.

A year ago, OSMOSUN launched Kori Odyssey, an initiative aimed at developing and implementing bespoke solar-powered water access programmes in remote areas of the South Pacific, in partnership with local stakeholders.

Two stark conclusions: the freshwater deficit is growing and the diversity of management methods is hampering project development and sustainability.

After a year-long study of the Pacific region, travelling 16,000 kilometres to visit over 10 countries and 40 islands and villages, the OSMOSUN team has reached a stark conclusion: although water exists in the region, there is a structural lack of consistently available, high-quality freshwater. Worse still, water stress is being compounded by climate change, which is exacerbating both extended droughts and heavy precipitation. Water scarcity is also having a severe impact on agriculture.

Second, few of the desalination projects already completed in the region have been sustained over time, as the complexity resulting from the diversity of water management methods (centralised, decentralised, community-based, private) has precluded the emergence of a single technological response.

Securing access to freshwater in remote areas of the Pacific: the OSMOSUN response

In view of these two factors and based on its comprehensive knowledge of needs, stakeholders and structures, OSMOSUN has implemented two very practical responses.

For the private sector, the installation of autonomous solar-powered reverse osmosis units is the ideal solution for securing freshwater supplies as a complement to an existing system. OSMOSUN has already delivered several units to hotels and guesthouses in French Polynesia. New contracts are also under advanced negotiation in the hotel sector. In parallel, the mining industry continues to show interest, with a facility operational in New Caledonia since 2021.

Since the public sector covers a wide variety of situations and management models, OSMOSUN offers one of its three standardised models for each type of context. Based on a technological solution that balances the need for economy in an isolated location and the technical demands of remote supervision, a hybrid management model is systematically proposed, combining public bodies with local private support, as close as possible to the site location. Selected for their expertise and reliability, these partner companies are trained and continue to receive support via the OSMOSUN hotline. The involvement of these private entities, ranging from public body support to infrastructure operation, is the main point of adjustment between these hybrid models.

This innovative two-tier value proposition also boasts unrivalled environmental performance: OSMOSUN solutions are low-carbon and environmentally friendly, advantages that have won over local residents highly sensitive to climate change. This solution is validated in Vanuatu with the installation of six OSMOSUN units in several remote villages. The multi-site water kiosk programme is now set to be rolled out among Pacific communities in need. The OSMOSUN teams are currently working on the funding arrangements to this end.

The many contacts made during this year in the field have enabled OSMOSUN to create a unique network of partners that will facilitate the rollout and sustainability of the projects once funding has been secured.

"We saw that access to good quality water is a real problem in the region... but we also saw how sensitive the local people are to the environment and how much they want to preserve it. A solution like ours, which uses the sun's energy to produce freshwater, has met with a particularly encouraging response from them as we continue our work in these areas."

Martin Bourillet, Sales Developer, OSMOSUN

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

