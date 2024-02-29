EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



29.02.2024 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

29 February 2024

BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Paula Rosput Reynolds, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the board of Linde plc as a non-executive director, effective as from 27 February 2024.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

29.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

