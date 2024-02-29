Anzeige
Nokia Oyj: Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 and published its Nokia in 2023 Annual Report

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
29 February 2024 at 20:15 EET

Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 and published its Nokia in 2023 Annual Report

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its Nokia in 2023 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, Nokia's corporate governance statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2023.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F and Nokia in 2023 Annual Report will be available in PDF format at www.nokia.com/financials. The corporate governance statement will be available also at www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governanceand the Remuneration Report at www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governance/remuneration/.

The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachments

  • Nokia Annual Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/df1e3293-f086-4ad0-99ff-96dc38dd60f4)
  • Nokia Remuneration Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19c6f526-5864-417e-a486-ab26b11ad1ee)
  • Nokia Corporate Governance Statement 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e40d1fc-1b78-486f-a510-9a0a848c9fba)
  • 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06-2023-12-31-fi (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9fc18282-8270-42d0-a5fe-814de5845d98)

