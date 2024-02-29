Nokia Oyj: Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 and published its Nokia in 2023 Annual Report

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

29 February 2024 at 20:15 EET



Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 and published its Nokia in 2023 Annual Report



Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its Nokia in 2023 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, Nokia's corporate governance statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2023.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F and Nokia in 2023 Annual Report will be available in PDF format at www.nokia.com/financials. The corporate governance statement will be available also at www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governanceand the Remuneration Report at www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governance/remuneration/.

The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format.

