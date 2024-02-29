New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz, locked in a proxy battle with The Walt Disney Company, will share his perspective with CNBC reporter Paulina Likos at the Activist Investor Conference on March 21 in New York City.

Peltz oversees Trian Fund Management, which owns roughly $3 billion worth of Disney stock. He is pushing the corporation for seats on the Disney board for himself and former Disney Chief Financial Officer James "Jay" Rasulo.

At CNBC, Likos works with legendary investor Jim Cramer. She also writes about Disney for Cramer's Investing Club.

Peltz and Rasulo will participate in an interview by Likos, especially for attendees at The Activist Investor Conference 2024. Following the presentation, Likos and an esteemed guest analyst will engage in a detailed discussion of the proxy fight underway at the House of Mouse, as well as Peltz's unique insights into the situation.

"Fundamentally and crudely, we want the stock to go up," Peltz says in a video on Trian's Disney proxy-fight website.

DealFlow Events Managing Director Charlie Napolitano says, "We're excited to bring this conversation to The Activist Investor Conference and we're looking forward to hosting this gathering of leaders and newsmakers in the activist investment space."

The Activist Investor Conference on March 21, 2024, in New York City is the premiere event where investors, corporate governance experts, advisory firms, proxy solicitors, and board members gather to gain insights and forge partnerships. This year's conference features 25+ experts presenting topics covering value investing strategies, legal issues, corporate relations, international opportunities, and more.



Like all DealFlow Events, The Activist Investor Conference 2024 promises to deliver. Review the full agenda and register.

