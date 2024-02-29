IntoTheBlock

IntoTheBlock Integrates TRON Network Analytics



29-Feb-2024 / 20:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY INTOTHEBLOCK Miami, Florida | February 29, 2024 12:02 PM Eastern Standard Time Miami, Florida, February 29, 2024 - IntoTheBlock , a leading provider of on-chain analytics has announced the integration of the TRON network into its Market Intelligence suite . Thanks to a collaboration with TRON DAO , these advanced indicators will be available for free to the TRON DAO community. The TRON network, known for its reliability, large user base and efficiency, is one of the top layer-1 networks in the blockchain world. Specializing in decentralized applications, stablecoin usage, and more, TRON boasts over 210+ million total user accounts , over 4.5 million daily transactions and a total stablecoin market cap of ~$51 billion, representing over 37% of the entire stablecoin market cap. Jesus Rodriguez, CEO of IntoTheBlock, shared insights on the collaboration with TRON DAO: "Our mission has always been to democratize access to high-quality market intelligence across the cryptocurrency sector. Our collaboration with TRON DAO is a significant step towards realizing this. By integrating TRON's network into our Market Intelligence suite, we're providing insights into one of the most important blockchain networks in the cryptocurrency industry." The size and impact of the TRON network makes the public availability of on-chain indicators extremely valuable, as they enable millions of users to gain a deeper understanding of the TRON ecosystem. The integration provides TRON network users with more than 60 indicators to use for analyzing the network; all of the advanced analytics will be available for free. David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, commented on the integration: "We're excited to collaborate with IntoTheBlock to bring their comprehensive on-chain analytics to the TRON community. This aligns with our mission to enhance transparency and provide our users with valuable insights into the TRON network." With this integration, the TRON network will be featured in future releases of IntoTheBlock's Perspectives , offering curated insights across various Layer-1 networks and key industry trends. About IntoTheBlock IntoTheBlock is a leading provider of on-chain analytics and advanced DeFi services for Institutional investors. With a focus on delivering actionable intelligence, IntoTheBlock stands at the forefront of empowering investors with comprehensive market insights. IntoTheBlock | TRON analytics | DeFi Risk Radar | Twitter | Medium Media Contact Vincent Maliepaard Marketing Director vincent.maliepaard@intotheblock.io About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 209.21 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.07 billion total transactions, and over $19.41 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Vincent Maliepaard vincent.maliepaard@intotheblock.io



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



