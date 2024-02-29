Wondershare Technology: Wondershare PDFelement Named Top 20 in G2's 2024 Best Office Product Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leading innovator in software solutions for personal and professional use, is thrilled to announce that PDFelement has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Best Office Products of 2024 by G2, a globally recognized platform for user reviews and product rankings. Notably, PDFelement has significantly improved its ranking, moving up from the 40th position to an impressive 17th place.

PDFelement's success can be attributed to its strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. The software boasts a user-friendly interface along with an array of advanced features. These enhancements include the ability to add bookmarks, utilize eSign capabilities, and access AI-powered tools provided by ChatGPT, such as Rewrite, Summarize, and Proofread functions.

"We are delighted to receive this award, which serves as a testament to the positive experiences our users have with our industry-leading PDF solution," said Iris, Brand Director of Wondershare. "PDFelement is the embodiment of Wondershare's vision for advanced document management. Our cutting-edge AI integration represents our commitment to innovative, efficient, and intelligent workflow solutions for today's digital professionals."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS while pricing starts at $29.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit http://www.g2.com

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

