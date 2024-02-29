Vitamin Energy, Inc.: Vitamin Energy Represented by CROSSMARK in New Partnership

The new relationship presents an opportunity for Vitamin Energy ® to secure brand growth through CROSSMARK's valued sales and marketing services.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / On 2/28/24 Vitamin Energy® and CROSSMARK announced a new partnership in which CROSSMARK will be representing the energy shot brand in the U.S. Convenience Channel. This mutually beneficial partnership will utilize CROSSMARK's team of 25,000+ employees who service all major retailers throughout North America to promote Vitamin Energy®.

"We strongly believe CROSSMARK is an agency partner who will take ownership driving growth for not only Vitamin Energy®, but also for our valued retail customers. Their team has the capabilities, talent, and work ethic to help us achieve success now and into the future," said Vitamin Energy®'s President of Sales, Paul Marsh.

The new partnership will position CROSSMARK to create new opportunities for Vitamin Energy® to reach more customers, both online and in stores. As a WIS International company, CROSSMARK is able to tap into a vast network of people and resources, including business/brand managers, analytics, administration, and customer service representatives who will be supporting Vitamin Energy®.

"We are excited to work with Vitamin Energy ® and believe that our expertise in strategic brand management and can help launch the brand to new markets, increasing both visibility and market share," said Jami McDermid, President of CROSSMARK.

CROSSMARK offers customers a full suite of sales, marketing, merchandising, and branding services both in store and online. The company focuses on accelerating the growth of brands through innovative solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and support services with its 25,000+ team of employees. CROSSMARK prides itself in being able to provide brands with enterprise-level resources and personalized attention and service.

This new relationship exemplifies the Vitamin Energy ® commitment to growth and CROSSMARK's commitment to helping brands succeed.

About Vitamin Energy®

Vitamin Energy is the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Every shot of Vitamin Energy is super infused vitamins that combines a powerful energy formula to fit every lifestyle. Whether you're looking to improve your mood, increase your focus, boost your immune system, lose weight, sleep well or optimize your workout, there's a Vitamin Energy for everyone. To learn more, come visit us at VitaminEnergy.com.

About CROSSMARK, INC.

CROSSMARK, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading sales and marketing services agency that specializes in growing retail brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has accelerated the world's most powerful companies - ultimately driving sales and managing brand success. Our core services include Headquarter Sales, Retail Services, and Marketing Services. This includes eCommerce solutions, omnichannel expertise, insights & analytics, and order-to-cash, as well as both in-store and out-of-store consumer engagement. To learn more, visit www.crossmark.com.

