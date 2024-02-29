Amer Sports, Inc. ("Amer Sports"), a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday March 5, 2024. The company will host a call with management that day at 8:00am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Amer Sports Investor Relations website at https://investors.amersports.com. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Amer Sports: Amer Sports is a global group of iconic premium sports and outdoor brands with Nordic roots and 70+ years of history. Our purpose is to elevate the world through sport. Our brands are known for their detailed craftsmanship, unwavering authenticity, premium market positioning and compelling market shares with great growth prospects in their categories. Through partnerships with industry influencers and elite athletes, and in collaboration with the various communities we serve, we develop next-generation products that define winning moments in sports. We pride ourselves on cutting-edge innovation, technical performance and ground-breaking designs that allow athletes and everyday consumers to perform better every day. The brands are creators of exceptional apparel, footwear, equipment, protective gear and accessories that give our consumers the confidence and comfort to excel.

