GP Transco Takes the Spotlight: Named #153 in the 2024 Inc. Regionals Award Ranking

GP Transco earns recognition as #153 on the prestigious 2024 Inc. Regionals Award ranking, showcasing its dedication to excellence and growth in the transportation sector.

JOLIET, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / GP Transco, a leading transportation and logistics company, is proud to announce its recent recognition in the prestigious 2024 Inc. Regionals Award ranking. Placing at an impressive #153, GP Transco's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth has been acknowledged on a regional scale.

GP Transco Named #153 in the 2024 Inc. Regionals Award Ranking

GP Transco earns recognition as #153 on the prestigious 2024 Inc. Regionals award ranking, showcasing its dedication to excellence and growth in the transportation sector.

Inc. Regionals celebrates the fastest-growing companies across the United States, highlighting those who have demonstrated outstanding performance and resilience in their respective industries. GP Transco's remarkable ranking is a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and driving positive change within the transportation sector.

Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco, expressed his gratitude and excitement regarding the company's achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Regionals for our continued growth and success. This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continually strive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional service to our customers."

GP Transco's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has been pivotal in securing its position as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of excellence, the company remains dedicated to driving positive change and exceeding the evolving needs of its customers.

As GP Transco continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, reliability, and integrity. Through strategic growth initiatives and a relentless pursuit of excellence, GP Transco is poised for continued success in the years to come.

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 550 trucks and over 900 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

To learn more about GP Transco, visit www.gptransco.com.

You can learn more about working at GP Transco at www.gptransco.com/careers.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Sergey Bort | VP of Marketing and Strategy

Phone: 708.286.5411

Email: sergey@GPtransco.com

Contact Information:

Sergey Bort

Vice President of Marketing and Strategy

sergey@gptransco.com

(708) 286-5411

SOURCE: GP Transco

View the original press release on newswire.com.