CF Search Marketing Achieves Google Premier Partner Status in 2024, Recognizing Excellence in Digital Marketing

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / CF Search Marketing, a renowned digital marketing agency founded in 2008, proudly announces its designation as a 2024 Premier Partner in the Google Partners program, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence in digital marketing.

In February, Google acknowledged the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners globally by awarding Premier Partner status. CF Search Marketing has secured its place among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in the United States, showcasing leading expertise in Google Ads and a proven ability to forge new client relationships while supporting client growth.

Pierre Fiorini, Managing Partner of CF Search Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Google, stating, "We're very excited about our partnership with Google. This acknowledgment reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional results in digital marketing."

About CF Search Marketing:

Founded in 2008, CF Search Marketing is a distinguished digital marketing agency known for its innovative approach to delivering exceptional results. With a strong emphasis on conversion, proprietary technologies, and a team of experts, CF Search Marketing has consistently provided clients high-quality traffic, leads, and measurable success.

About Google Partners:

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties managing Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

