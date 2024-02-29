Magna Terra Minerals Inc.: Magna Terra Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSX-V:MTT) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Michael Byron 29,967,037 99.81% 55,717 0.19% Patricia Kajda 29,966,859 99.81% 55,895 0.19% Lewis Lawrick 29,894,645 99.57% 128,109 0.43% Gernot Wober 29,967,037 99.81% 55,717 0.19%

In addition: (i) McGovern Hurley LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, and (ii) the Company's stock option plan has been ratified and approved.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra owns two district-scale, resource stage gold exploration projects in the top-tier mining jurisdictions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its Boleadora Project being advanced by Newmont Corp. under an option to purchase agreement; a precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project proximal to Cerrado Gold's operating Don Nicholas Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Lewis Lawrick

President and CEO, Director

647-478-5307

Email: info@magnaterraminerals.com

Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com

SOURCE: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com