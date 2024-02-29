Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Full Year 2023 on March 5, 2024

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") (NYSE:KFS) today announced that it will report financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 322700

International: 973-528-0011; Code: 322700

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/50054

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50054

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/50054

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

