Tidal Wave Auto Spa Leaps to 240 Locations With Openings in Alabama and Georgia

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Grand Openings in Boaz, AL, Cullman, AL, and Douglasville, GA, with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, strengthened their southeastern footprint this week with the opening of three brand-new locations in Boaz, AL, Cullman, AL, and Douglasville, GA.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, each of the new locations are offering eight days of free car washes from February 28-March 6. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to continue our growth throughout Alabama and Georgia this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Each of these brand-new locations are joining communities we have not previously operated in, and we are excited by the opportunity to share our easy, efficient and enjoyable car wash experience with folks in Boaz, Cullman, and Douglasville for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Boaz, AL Location: 1000 Butler Ave, Boaz, AL 35957

Nearby Tidal Wave Locations: Guntersville, AL

Cullman, AL Location: 505 Main Ave NW, Cullman, AL 35055

Nearby Tidal Wave Locations: Hartselle, AL

Douglasville, GA Location: 2705 Hwy 92 Fairburn Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135

Nearby Tidal Wave Locations: Marietta, GA - Powder Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA - Cascade Rd

Tidal Wave currently operates 20 locations in Alabama and 42 in the company's home state of Georgia. They will add several new locations in both states in the coming months, including new Alabama locations in Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, and new Georgia locations in Statesboro and Snellville.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 240 locations sprawling 25 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information:

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.