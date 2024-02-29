Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners With Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop Flavors

Turn back time with every sip! Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited-edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear.

MILLINGTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co., a leader in crafting premium, non-alcoholic cane sugar sodas, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Bazooka Candy Brands (BCB) to develop Ring Pop® craft soda. BCB is known for producing iconic candy brands like Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. This collaboration, which was brought together by Bazooka Candy Brands' licensing agency Lisa Marks Associates (LMA), introduces two limited-edition flavors of Ring Pop soda - Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast, designed to evoke fond memories and the timeless joy of childhood sweets.

Wild Bill's Soda Ring Pop Flavors Limited Edition

These special-edition flavors celebrate the shared moments and simple pleasures from our pasts, blending the unique, olde-fashioned craftsmanship of Wild Bill's with the classic, beloved taste of Ring Pop. Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast offer a perfect blend of nostalgia and enjoyment for all ages, inviting everyone to relive and create new memories.

Availability

Beginning March 1, 2024, these unique flavors will be available at select retailers, with further details to be announced. Additionally, fans can purchase online at DrinkWildBills.com and Amazon.com, and can enjoy a truly distinctive experience on tap at fairs, festivals, and conventions nationwide.

Exciting Summer Additions

The journey through flavors of yesteryear will continue with two more flavors set to launch this summer in collaboration with Ring Pop. While the details are yet to be revealed, these upcoming creations are sure to add an extra layer of delight to your summer experiences.

A Word From the Wild Bill's, Ring Pop and LMA Teams

Michael Russo, Chief Growth Officer of Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co., shared his nostalgic inspiration for the partnership. "Riding my bike to the corner store to pick up a Ring Pop and soda pop is a cherished childhood memory. With these new flavors, we're bringing that sense of nostalgia and joy to our customers. It's about more than just taste; it's about reliving those carefree moments and sharing them with someone you love."

"Wild Bill's was able to transform our delicious Ring Pop flavors into a fun drink to be enjoyed by all. The taste and packaging truly capture the essence of the Ring Pop brand and we are excited for our fans to interact with Ring Pop in a new way," said Becky Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC

"The new Ring Pop craft soda delivers the perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation - a delightful fusion of iconic sweetness and effervescent joy, which will allow consumers to experience the magic of the Ring Pop brand in an exciting new format," said Lisa Marks, President of LMA.

About Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.

Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic cane sugar sodas for over 20 years, serving more than a million customers at events nationwide. Renowned for our nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill's beverages can be found online, in select retailers, and at hundreds of events each year. As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused non-profits.

About Bazooka Candy Brands

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

About Ring Pop

Ring Pop® is the ultimate iconic wearable candy and has been a party favorite since launching in 1977. For over 45 years, Ring Pop has been adored and enjoyed by kids and adults around the world and is known for adding a level of over-the-top fun to any moment, gift or occasion. Being in the Bazooka Candy Brands portfolio that continuously offers innovation to the edible entertainment category, the brand has expanded to produce even more delicious Ring Pop flavors and treats including Jumbo Ring Pop®, Ring Pop Gummy Rings and Ring Pop Gummy Gems®. Ring Pop is available in the fan-favorite fruity flavors of Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Berry Blast and many more tasty flavors.

About Lisa Marks Associates (LMA)

LMA is a creative, full-service Licensing and Marketing Agency, focusing on strategic brand building, long-term equity enhancement and revenue generation. LMA is unique in bringing clients innovative licensing expertise from the world's leading entertainment companies to develop powerful, cohesive, turnkey licensing programs. Based in New York, LMA consists of a coalition of experts and industry leaders in the fields of Licensing and Merchandising, Creative Development and Design, Product Development, Retail Business Development and Multimedia Brand Extensions. For more information, please visit www.LMA-Inc.com.

